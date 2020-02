20 Feb School Closings and Delays

1st Bapt Academy/Raeford Closed on Friday

1st Bapt Ch/Southern Pines Closed on Friday

1st Baptist Clayton CDC Closed on Friday

1st Place Academy/Creedmoor Closed Friday

1st UMC/Cary Delayed Until 1:00 PM on Friday

4D Learning Center Closed on Friday

A Childs Place/Smithfield Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

A New Day CC/Rocky Mount Closed on Friday

A Place to Grow/Nashville Closed on Friday

A Small Miracle, LLC/Ral Closed on Friday

AAF Flanders – Smithfield Delayed 1 Hour on Friday

ABC Academy/Black Creek Closed on Friday

ABC Adventures Preschool Closed on Friday

ABC Land Inc I and II Delayed Until 10am on Friday

ABC Pediatrics/Dunn Opening Later on Friday

Academically Based Child Closed on Friday

Academy of Angels/Clayton Closed on Friday

Access Healthcare of Apex Closed on Friday

ACHC Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Advance Community Health Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed on Friday

Alamance Cnty District Ct Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Alamance Comm College Closed on Friday

All Smiles Child Care Closed on Friday

All Stars Day Camp Closed on Friday

All Starz/Cary Closed on Friday

All Starz/Morrisville Closed on Friday

Alliance Medical Ministry Closed on Friday

Alliance One/Farmville Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Almost Home Wee Care Closed on Friday

Alphanumeric Systems Closed Friday

Anderson Creek Academy Closed on Friday

Angier Baptist Closed on Friday

Angier BC Day Care Closed on Friday

Apex School of Theology Closed on Thursday

APPLE Seeds Preschool Closed on Friday

Apple Tree Wee School Closed on Friday

Appletree CDC Closed on Friday

Argos USA/RDU Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Arrow Christian Preschool Closed on Friday

Asbury Church Preschool Closed on Friday

Asbury Preschool/Durham Closed Friday

Ascend Leadership Academy Closed on Friday

AsheBridge Acad/Apex-Cary Closed on Friday

Ashebridge Academy/Fuquay Closed on Friday

Assoc Urologist/WF Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Assoc Urologists/Apex Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Assoc Urologists/Ed Dr Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

AUNC/Clinton Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Aversboro Road CCC Closed on Friday

BAART Community Healthcare Opening Later on Friday

Baker Roofing Company Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Bankruptcy Clerk/Greenville Closed on Friday

Bankruptcy Clerk/Raleigh Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Bankruptcy Mtgs/Greenville Closed on Friday

Baptist Grove/Raleigh Closed on Friday

Barton College/Wilson Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Bay Leaf BC/Raleigh Closed on Friday

BB&T/Triangle Region Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

BBEEC/Cameron Closed on Friday

BBEEC/Hope Mills Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

BBEEC/Raeford Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

BD Technologies Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Beacon Baptist Daycare Closed on Friday

Beacon Learning Academy RTP Closed on Friday

Bedford School of Discovery Closed on Friday

Belt Concepts of America Closed on Friday

Bertie Co District Court Closed on Friday

Bethesda Christian Academy Closed on Friday

BioAgilytix Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Bladen County Schools Closed on Friday

Blue Lights College Closed on Friday

Blue Ridge Surgery Ctr Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Boice Willis Clinics Opening Later on Friday

Bonanza Preschool/Fay Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Bordeaux Creative School Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Boylan Healthcare Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Boys & Girls Club/Sandhills Closed on Friday

Bradford Acad/Mebane Closed on Friday

Brentwood Child Care Closed on Friday

Bright Beginnings CDC/Clint Closed on Friday

Bright Beginnings/Creedmoor Closed Friday

BrightHaven Academy Closed on Friday

Building Blocks/Wilson Closed on Friday

Bullfrogs and Butterflies Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Buttons N Bows CDC/Dunn Closed on Friday

Calvary Christian/Louisburg Closed Friday

Calvary Education Center Closed on Friday

Camelot Academy Closed on Friday

Campbell University Opening Later on Friday

Cape Fear Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Capital City Surgery Center Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Capitol Pediatrics Center Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Cardinal Charter Academy Closed on Friday

Care One Health Training Closed Friday

Carolina Career College Closed on Friday

Carolina CDC/Clayton Delayed Until 9:30 AM on Friday

Carolina Charter Academy Closed on Friday

Carolina Dialysis/Sanford Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Carolina Friends School Closed on Friday

Carter Community School Closed on Friday

Cary Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Cary Christian School Closed on Friday

Cary Healthcare Associates Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Cary/Apex/Fuquay Pediatrics Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Casa Club Spanish Preschool Delayed Until 11:30 AM on Friday

Casa Esperanza Montessori Closed on Friday

Cason’s Community Daycare Closed on Friday

Caswell County Schools Closed on Friday

Catalent Pharma Solutions Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Catholic Parish Outreach Closed on Friday

Central Baptist Preschool Closed on Friday

Central Carolina CC Closed on Friday

Central Park School/Durham Closed on Friday

Central Regional Hospital Severe Weather Plan on Friday

Central Wake High School Closed on Friday

Chapel Hill Day Care Center Closed on Friday

Chapel Hill Pediatrics Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed on Friday

Chatham Charter School Closed on Friday

Chatham County Schools Closed on Friday

Chatham Trades/Siler City Closed on Friday

Chatham Transit Network Closed on Friday

Chesterbrook Acad/Cary/Pres Closed on Friday

Chesterbrook Acad/Millbrook Closed on Friday

Chesterbrook Acad/N Raleigh Closed Friday

Chesterbrook Elem/Cary Closed on Friday

Child Care Services Assoc Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Childcare Network/E School Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Childcare Network/Hawkesbur Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Children’s Ark/Youngsville Closed on Friday

Children’s Discovery Ctr Closed on Friday

Childworks, Inc/Raleigh Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Choanoke Pblc Trans Auth Closed on Friday

Chowan University Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Christian Faith CDC Closed on Friday

Christian Faith Ctr Academy Closed on Friday

City of Goldsboro Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

City of Henderson Delayed Until 11am on Friday

City of Mebane Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

City of Rocky Mount Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

City of Roxboro Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Cleveland Child Care Center Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Clinton City Schools Closed on Friday

Coastal Credit Union Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Colonial BC/Cary Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

COLTS/Lee Transit System Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Comm Christian DC/Wilson Closed on Friday

Community Preschool Closed on Friday

Community Workforce Solut/Henderson Closed on Friday

Community Workforce Solut/Raleigh Closed on Friday

CommWell Heath Closed on Friday

Cornerstone Daycare/Oxford Closed Friday

Cornerstone Ped & Adols Med Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Cotton Incorporated Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Country Day Montessori Sch Closed Friday

Country Sunshine Children’s Closed on Friday

Creative Schools at Davis Park Closed on Friday

Creative Schools of Apex Closed on Friday

Cree, Inc Severe Weather Plan on Friday

Creedmoor City Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Cresset Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Crosscreek Charter Sch Closed on Friday

Crossroads Christian Sch Closed on Friday

Crowder Construction Co Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

CSS/Johnston County Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Cumberland Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Cumberland County Courts Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Cumberland County Govt Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Cummins/Rocky Mt Engine Plt 1st Shift Canceled on Friday

Danielle’s Playhouse Delayed Until 8:30 AM on Friday

DaVita Dialysis/ForestHills Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

DaVita Dialysis/Goldsboro Delayed 3 Hours on Friday

DaVita Dialysis/Louisburg Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Davita Dialysis/Mt Olive Delayed 3 Hours on Friday

DaVita Dialysis/Vance Co Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

DaVita/Coastal Plains Delayed 3 Hours on Friday

DaVita/Goldsboro South Delayed 3 Hours on Friday

Deacon Jones/Goldsboro Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Delta Electronics Raleigh Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Destiny Now Academy Closed on Friday

Dillard Academy Charter School Closed on Friday

Discovery Charter School Closed on Friday

Duke Federal Credit Union Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Duke Mem Weekday School Closed on Friday

Duke Primary Care/All Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Duke School Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Duke Spec Rehab Midtown Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Duke University Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Duke Urgent Care/All Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Duke Urgent/Hillsborough Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Duplin County Govt Offices Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Duplin County Schools Closed on Friday

Durant Road Preschool Closed on Friday

Durham Academy Closed on Friday

Durham Arts Council Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Durham City Government Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Durham Community Food Pantr Closed on Friday

Durham County Courts clerk’s office opens at noon on Friday

Durham County Government Delayed Until Noon on Friday

Durham County Library Delayed Until 1:00 PM on Friday

Durham Family Medicine Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Durham Housing Authority Delayed Until 11am on Friday

Durham Interal Med/Sthpoint Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Durham Internal Med/BF Blvd Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Durham Nativity School Closed on Friday

Durham Public Schools Closed on Friday

Durham Tech Comm College Closed on Friday

Durham Women’s Clinic Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Dynamic Opportunities Closed on Friday

Early Preschool+Learning Cr Closed on Friday

Early Start Academy Closed on Friday

East Rocky Mt Kidney Ctr Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

East Wake Academy Closed on Friday

Eaton Corp/LaGrange Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Edgecombe Clerk SUP CT Delayed Until 12:30 PM on Friday

Edgecombe Community College Closed on Friday

Edgecombe County Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Edgecombe County Schools Closed on Friday

EmergeOrtho Triangle Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Endeavor Charter School Closed on Friday

Engine Systems, Inc Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Eno River Academy Closed on Friday

Episcopal Day School Closed on Friday

Ernest Myatt CDC/Raleigh Closed on Friday

Excelsior Classical Academy Closed on Friday

Exec Park Learning Center Closed on Friday

Fairview Children’s Center Closed on Friday

Faith BC/Youngsville Closed on Friday

Faith Christian/Rocky Mt Closed on Friday

Falls Lake Academy Closed on Friday

Family Med Ctr/Rocky Mount Closed Friday

Family Psychiatry+Psychol Delayed Until 11am on Friday

Fayetteville Academy Closed on Friday

Fayetteville State Univ Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Fayetteville Tech CC Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Fellowship Bapt Acad/Durham Closed on Friday

Fellowship Health Resources Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

FHI 360 Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

First Citizens Bank/Wake Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

First Impressions Academy Delayed Until 8:30 AM on Friday

Fletcher Academy Closed on Friday

FMC Roanoke Rapids Dialysis Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Follow the Child Montessori Closed on Friday

Forest Hills BC/Ral Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Fort Bragg Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Foundations Academy Daycare Closed on Friday

Frankie Lemmon School Closed on Friday

Franklin Academy Closed on Friday

Franklin Co Superior Ct Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Franklin County Schools Closed on Friday

Franklinton Daycare Closed Friday

Fred Anderson Toyota Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Friendship Christian School Closed on Friday

FUMC Preschool/Wilson Closed on Friday

Fuquay-Varina Bapt WeeCare Closed on Friday

Fuquay-Varina UMC Closed on Friday

FVW Opportunity/Admin Closed on Friday

Galatia PC/Fayetteville Closed on Friday

Galaxy Fun Park Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Garner Academy Closed on Friday

Gaston College Preparatory Closed on Friday

Genesis Christian Preschool Closed on Friday

Glaxo Smith Kline/RTP Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Global Montessori Academy Closed on Friday

Goddard Sch Raleigh/Ridge Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Goddard Sch-Cary Lochmere Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Goddard School/Brier Creek Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Goddard School/Cary Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Goddard School/Durham Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Goddard School/Fuquay Closed on Friday

Goddard School/Green Level Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Goddard School/Holly Spring Closed on Friday

Goddard School/Morrisville Closed on Friday

Goddard School/Raleigh Delayed Until 8:30 AM on Friday

Good Shepherd Luth PreSch Closed on Friday

GooRoo Computers Inc Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Gospel Tabernacle Academy Closed Friday

GRACE Christian Sch-Ral Closed on Friday

Grace Christian Sch/Sanford Closed on Friday

Grace Church Preschool/Cary Closed on Friday

Grace UMC Preschool/Clinton Closed on Friday

Granville Co Govt Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Granville County Schools Closed on Friday

Granville ENT Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Granville Gastroenterology Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Granville Heart Vascular Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Granville Primary-Butner/Creedmoor Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Granville Primary/Oxford Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Granville Surgical Associates Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Granville Urology Associates Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Great Beginnings/Henderson Closed on Friday

Greater CDC/Roxboro Closed on Friday

Green Pines Wkday Preschool Closed on Friday

Greene County District Court Closed on Friday

Gregory Poole Equipment Co Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Grey Stone Presch/Kind Closed on Friday

Grow N Learn/Knightdale Closed on Friday

Gwinnett College/Raleigh Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

GWOTC Develop Ctr-Raleigh Closed on Friday

GWTA Transportation Delayed Until 9am on Friday

Halifax Academy Closed on Friday

Halifax Co District Court Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Halifax County Government Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Halifax County Schools Closed on Friday

Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Closed on Friday

Happy Face Preschool Closed on Friday

Harnett Co Govt Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Harnett Co. Clerk of Court Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Harnett County Schools Closed on Friday

Harps Mill Creative School Closed on Friday

Harrells Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Harvest Church Preschool Closed Friday

Haw River Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Hawbridge School Closed on Friday

Haymount Preschool/Fay Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Healthy Start Acad/Durham Closed on Friday

Heartwood Montessori School Closed on Friday

Heather Park CDC/Garner Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Helping Hands Childcare/Bun Closed on Friday

Henderson Collegiate Closed on Friday

Hendrick Cary Auto Mall Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Heritage Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Hertford Co Dist Courts Delayed Until 12:30 PM on Friday

Hertford County Schools Closed on Friday

Highland Children’s Cntr Closed on Friday

Highland Learning Center Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Hill Center/Durham Closed on Friday

Hillsborough Christian Acad Closed on Friday

Hilltop Christian School Closed on Friday

Hobgood Charter School Closed on Friday

Hocutt’s CCC/Zebulon Closed on Friday

Hoke Co Govt Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Hoke County District Court Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Hoke County Schools Closed on Friday

Holly Springs Academy Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Honeywell/Rocky Mount Delayed Until Noon on Friday

Hope Valley Preschool Closed on Friday

HPW Real Estate School/Ral All Classes Canceled on Friday

Huckleberry’s Friends Closed on Friday

Hutchens Law Firm Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Immaculata Catholic School Closed on Friday

Integrated Pain Solutions Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Intl Montessori School Closed on Friday

Janie’s Playhouse/Aberdeen Delayed Until 10am on Friday

JCATS Delayed 3.5 Hours on Friday

JCI/Harnett County Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

JCI/Johnston County Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Jeffers Mann Artman Pedia Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Jo’s Day Care Closed Friday

Johnston Charter Academy Closed on Friday

Johnston Cnty Superior Ct Closed on Friday

Johnston Co District Court Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Johnston Co Govt Offices Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Johnston Comm College Closed on Friday

Johnston County Schools Closed on Friday

Johnston County Sr Centers Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Jordan Driving School All Classes Canceled on Friday

K Flex USA LLC Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Kaba Ilco Corp Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

KARTS Closed on Friday

Kernodle Clinic Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Kerr-Vance Academy Closed on Friday

Kestrel Heights Charter Closed on Friday

Kid’s Country/Clayton Closed on Friday

Kid’s Country/Wilsons Mills Closed on Friday

Kiddie Academy/Brier Creek Closed on Friday

Kiddie Academy/Morrisville Closed on Friday

Kiddie Academy/West Cary Closed on Friday

Kiddie Kampus/Wilson Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Kiddie Kollege of Berkshire Closed on Friday

Kiddie Kollege/Canterbury Closed on Friday

Kids Educational Center I Closed on Friday

Kids Educational Center II Closed on Friday

Kids Educational Center III Closed on Friday

Kids Educational Center IV Closed on Friday

Kids Educational Center VI Closed on Friday

Kids First Academy/Ral Closed on Friday

Kids Learning Acad/Youngsvi Closed Friday

Kids Learning Center Closed on Friday

Kids Only Preschool/Clinton Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Kids Place/Rocky Mount Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Kids R Kids West Cary Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Kids R Kids/Clayton Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Kids R Kids/McCrimmon Prkwy Delayed Until 10am on Friday

KidTowne Apex Closed on Friday

KidTowne Raleigh Closed on Friday

Kidz Place 2 Bee Closed on Friday

Kinder Kastle/Elm City Delayed Until 8:30 AM on Friday

KinderCare/Cary Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

KinderCare/Chapel Hill Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

KinderCare/Durham Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

KinderCare/Fayetteville Delayed Until 8:30 AM on Friday

KinderCare/Goldsboro Closed on Friday

KinderCare/Knightdale Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

KinderCare/Raleigh Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

King’s Town CDC Closed on Friday

KIPP Durham Closed on Friday

KIPP Halifax Closed on Friday

Knee High Preschool Closed on Friday

Knightdale Bapt Preschool Closed on Friday

Knowledge Beginnings/Cary Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Knowledge Beginnings/Ral Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Kreepers N Krawlers Daycare Closed Friday

Land of Learning Child Care Closed on Friday

Learning Experience/Durham Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Learning Experience/Fuquay Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Learning Experience/Ral Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

LearningTime Achievement Closed on Friday

Lee Christian School Closed on Friday

Lee Co Enrichment Ctr Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Lee County District Court Delayed Until 11am on Friday

Lee County Govt Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Lee County Schools Closed on Friday

Lee’s Hardwood Floors Opening Later on Friday

Legacy Academy/Chapel Hill Delayed Until 12:30 PM on Friday

Legacy Child Enrichment Ctr Closed on Friday

Lenoir County District Court Closed on Friday

Liberty BC Daycare/Durham Closed on Friday

Liberty Christian School Closed on Friday

Life Experiences, Inc Closed on Friday

Lil’ Angels Daycare/Fay Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Lil’ Treasures Day Care Inc open at 10am on Friday

Closed on Friday

Lincoln Comm Health Center Delayed Until 1:00 PM on Friday

Lionsgate CDC/Clayton Delayed 3 Hours on Friday

Lipscomb’s Learning Center Closed on Friday

Little Angels CCC/Louisburg 1st & 2nd Shift Canceled on Friday

Little Angels Preparatory Closed Friday

Little Believers Acad Garne Closed on Friday

Little Believers Clayton Closed on Friday

Little Dolphins/Clinton Closed on Friday

Little Dolphins/Newton Grov Closed on Friday

Little Dreamers Childcare Closed on Friday

Little Lambs Bay Leaf Closed on Friday

Little Pirates on Board Delayed Until 9:30 AM on Friday

Little Stepping Stones Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Lynn Road Childcare Academy Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Magellan Charter School Closed on Friday

Magneti Marelli Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Marbles IMAX Theater Opening Later on Friday

Marbles Kids Museum Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Marketplace Creative Sch Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Martin Architectural Products Closed on Friday

Martin Marietta-Corporate Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Maureen Joy Charter School Closed on Friday

Meals on Wheels/Durham Closed on Friday

Meals on Wheels/Rocky Mt Closed on Friday

Meals on Wheels/Wilson Co Closed on Friday

Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed on Friday

Meredith College Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Method Child Development Ct Closed on Friday

Methodist University Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Middle Creek Creative Sch Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Miller-Motte College/Fay Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Mintz Christian Academy Closed on Friday

MJ Soffe/Fayetteville Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Monarch/Cary Opening Later on Friday

Monarch/Fuquay-Varina Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Monarch/Raleigh Opening Later on Friday

Monarch/Wake Forest Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Monarch/Zebulon Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Montessori Community School Closed on Friday

Montessori Day Sch/Ch Hill Closed on Friday

Montessori Farm School Closed on Friday

Montessori Sch of Raleigh Closed on Friday

Montessori School of Durham Closed on Friday

Montgomery County Schools Closed on Friday

Moore Co Clerk of Court Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Moore Co District Court Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Moore County Government Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Moore County Schools Closed on Friday

Morrisville Sq Creative Sch Closed on Friday

Mt Sylvan Preschool/Durham Closed on Friday

Mt Zion Christian/Durham Closed on Friday

MTS Sensors Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

MUMS Weekday School Closed on Friday

N Ral Christian Academy Closed on Friday

N Ral COC Preschool Closed on Friday

Nash Co Gov Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Nash Community College Closed on Friday

Nash District Court Closed on Friday

Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed on Friday

Nashville UMC Closed on Friday

NC Central University Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

NC Eye Ear Nose & Throat Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

NC Museum of History Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

NC Museum of Nat Sciences Delayed Until Noon on Friday

NC Specialty Hospital/Dur Delayed 2.5 Hours on Friday

NC State University Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

NC Wesleyan/Rocky Mount Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Neuse Charter School Closed on Friday

Neuse Christian Academy Closed on Friday

New Beginnings/Henderson Delayed Until 11am on Friday

New Breed Christian CCC Closed on Friday

New Hope Faithful Friends Closed Friday

New Life BC/Hope Mills Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

New Life Christian Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Newkirk’s CCC Closed on Friday

Noah’s Ark Childcare/Apex Closed on Friday

Nomaco Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

North Carolina Nephrology Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

North Haven CDC/Raleigh Closed on Friday

Northampton Co Schools Closed on Friday

Northampton County Offices Closed on Friday

Northwood Temple Academy Closed on Friday

Nucor Buildings Group Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

O’Neal School/So Pines Closed on Friday

Oak Village Academy/W Cary Closed Friday

OE Enterprises/Burlington Closed on Friday

OE Enterprises/Hillsborough Closed on Friday

OIC of Rocky Mount Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

On Your Marks Inc Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Open Door CKW Preschool Closed on Friday

OPW Retail Fueling Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Orange County Courts Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Orange County Government Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Orange County Schools Closed on Friday

Orange UMC Preschool Closed on Friday

Our Lady of Lourdes Sch/Ral Closed on Friday

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Closed on Friday

Overhills CDC/Spring Lake Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Oxford Preparatory School Closed on Friday

Pacific Coast Feather Delayed Until 9am on Friday

Pasitos Felices Delayed 2.5 Hours on Friday

PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch Closed on Friday

PBM Graphics Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Peak Charter Academy Closed on Friday

Person County Schools Closed on Friday

Person Memorial Hospital Severe Weather Plan on Friday

Peter Millar/Durham Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Pfizer Sanford Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

PGBC MMO Preschool/Fuquay Closed on Friday

Piedmont Community College Closed on Friday

Pinehurst Medical-Sanford Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Pinehurst Surgical Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Pinewoods Montessori School Closed on Friday

Pittsboro Baptist Preschool Closed on Friday

Precious Beginnings CCC Closed on Friday

PreEminent Charter School Closed on Friday

Preschool at Richland Creek Closed on Friday

PresleyBrooke Acad/Creedmor Closed on Friday

Preston Children’s Academy Closed on Friday

Prestonwood Country Club Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Primary Beginnings/Wake Closed on Friday

Primary Care Partners/WF Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Primrose School/Apex Closed on Friday

Primrose School/BriarChapel Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Primrose School/Hilburn Closed on Friday

Primrose School/Holly Grove Closed on Friday

Primrose School/N Raleigh Closed on Friday

Primrose School/The Park Closed on Friday

Primrose School/West Cary Closed on Friday

Primrose School/West Lake Closed on Friday

Primrose/Brier Creek Closed on Friday

Primrose/Chapel Hill East Closed on Friday

Professional Recovery, Inc Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Project Enlightenment Closed on Friday

Pyzus Intl Inc Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Quest Academy Charter Delayed 2.5 Hours on Friday

Rainbow Sch/Fayetteville Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Ral Child & Adoles Medicine Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh Adult Medicine Closed on Friday

Raleigh Capitol ENT Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh Charter High School Closed on Friday

Raleigh Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Raleigh Endocrine Assoc Closed on Friday

Raleigh Endoscopy Center Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Raleigh Eye Center Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh Hand Center Delayed 1 Hour on Friday

Raleigh Housing Authority Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Raleigh Medical Group Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh MRI Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh Neurology Assoc Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh OBGYN Centre Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh ODAR Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Raleigh Pediatric Associate Delayed Until Noon on Friday

Raleigh Radiology/Blue Ridge Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh Radiology/Cary Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Raleigh Radiology/Cedarhurst Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Reaching All Minds Academy Closed on Friday

Red Oak UMC Services & Activities Canceled on Friday

Renaissance Montessori/Cary Closed on Friday

Research Triangle High Closed on Friday

Rex Cancer Center/Wakefield Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Rex Express Care/Cary Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Rex Express Care/Knightdale Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Rex Express Care/Wakefield Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Rhyme University Day Care Closed on Friday

Richmond Community College Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Right Time Kids/Durant Rd Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Rising Stars JV CDC Closed on Friday

Riverside Christian-Fay Closed on Friday

Robeson Co Public Schools Closed on Friday

Robling Medical, Inc Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Rockfish Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Rocky Mount Academy Closed on Friday

Rocky Mount Prep School Closed on Friday

Rolesville Creek Learn Closed on Friday

Rose of Sharon Day Care Closed on Friday

Roxboro Community School Closed on Friday

RTP Federal Credit Union Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Rural Health Group, Inc. Closed on Friday

Salem Preschool/Fay Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Sallie B Howard School Closed on Friday

Sampson Comm College Closed on Friday

Sampson County Offices Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Sampson County Schools Closed on Friday

Sandhills Classical Christ Closed Friday

Sandhills Comm College Closed on Friday

Sandhills Consolidated Services Delayed until 10am on Friday

Sanford Medical/Cardiology Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Sara Lee – Tarboro 1st Shift Canceled on Friday

SE Baptist Theol Seminary Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Seeds of Faith Preschool Closed on Friday

Shallco, Inc Delayed Until 9am on Friday

Shaw University Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Shodor Education Foundation Closed on Friday

Shooting Stars Learning Ctr Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Sirchie Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Smithfield/Kinston Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Social Security/Raleigh Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Sounds & Colors-Cary Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Sounds & Colors/Hillsboroug Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

South Granville WASA Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Southbridge Fellowship Opening Later on Friday

Southeastern Comm Coll Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Southern Wake Academy Closed on Friday

SouthLight Healthcare Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

SouthLight Opiod Treatment Closed on Friday

Southpoint Academy/Durham Closed on Friday

Southside Christian/Clayton Closed on Friday

Spanish for fun! Cary Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Spanish for fun! Duraleigh Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Spanish for fun! Glenwood Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Spanish for fun!Wake Forest Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Spring Hill CCC/Lillington Delayed Until 9am on Friday

St Andrew Apostle Catholic Morning Services Canceled on Friday

St Ann’s CC/Clayton Closed on Friday

St Augustine’s University Closed on Friday

St Bernadette CC Fuquay Closed on Friday

St Francis CC/Raleigh Closed on Friday

St Mark’s UMC/Raleigh Closed on Friday

St Mary Magdalene School Closed on Friday

St Mary Mother/Garner Services Canceled on Friday

St Matthew CC/Durham Services & Activities Canceled on Friday

St Paul CCC/Louisburg Closed Friday

St Raphael Catholic Church Morning Services Canceled on Friday

St Raphael Catholic School Closed on Friday

St Raphael Preschool Closed on Friday

St Thomas More Academy Closed on Friday

St Thomas More Cath/CH Closed on Friday

St Thomas More CC/CH Opening Later on Friday

STARS Charter School Closed on Friday

Start Rite Preschool/Hender Closed Friday

StayWell Senior Care Closed on Friday

Stedman Christian Childcare Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Sterling Montessori Closed on Friday

Stone Park Child Cares Delayed Until 9:30 AM on Friday

Sunshine Learning Center Closed on Friday

Sunshine Smiles Academy Closed on Friday

Tanger Outlet Ctr/Mebane Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

TCP of Macedonia Baptist Closed on Friday

Team Manufacturing Inc Closed on Friday

Temple Beth Or Preschool Closed on Friday

Thales Academy Rolesville Closed on Friday

Thales Academy/Apex K-12 Closed on Friday

Thales Academy/Holly Spring Closed on Friday

Thales Academy/Knightdale Closed on Friday

Thales Academy/Ral Town Dr Closed on Friday

Thales Academy/Wake Forest Closed on Friday

The Ark Child Care/Clinton Closed on Friday

The Cary School Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

The Daniel Center for Math Closed on Friday

The Exploris School Closed on Friday

The Grove School Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

The Growing Place at ARBC Closed on Friday

The Growing Years/Apex Closed on Friday

The Growing Years/Cary Closed on Friday

The Growing Years/Clayton Closed on Friday

The Learning Experience/Car Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

The Learning Experience/HS Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

The Learning Experience/WF Delayed Until 10am on Friday

The Point Christian Academy Closed on Friday

The Trilogy School Closed on Friday

Tiny Tots & Tiny Tots Too Closed on Friday

TNC Communications Severe Weather Plan on Thursday

Toddler’s Inn / Clayton Closed on Friday

Toddlers Preschool/Clinton Closed Friday

Tom Thumb Academy/Salemburg Closed on Friday

Torchlight Academy Closed Friday

Town of Butner Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Town of Hope Mills Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Town of Kenly Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Town of Smithfield Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Town of Spring Hope Opening Later on Friday

Town of Wilson’s Mills Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Transitions Day Program Closed on Friday

Triad Math & Science Academ Closed on Friday

Triangle Children’s Academy Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Triangle Family Services Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Triangle Learning Center Opening Later on Friday

Triangle Math and Science Academy Closed on Friday

Triangle Springs Outpatient Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Trinity Christian School Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Trinity SchoolDurham/Chapel Hill Opening Later on Friday

Troxler Electronic Labs Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

UMO at Mount Olive Closed on Friday

UNC Hospitals Clinics Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

UNC REX Cancer Center Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Union BC/Durham Evening Services Canceled on Thursday

United Therapeutics Corp Opening Later on Friday

Universal Family Medicine Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Universal Leaf Corporate Delayed 2 Hours on Friday

Upper Room Christian Acad Closed on Friday

Upper Room COGIC/Raleigh Evening Services Canceled on Thursday

Urban Ministries/Wake Co Closed on Friday

US District Court/Raleigh Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

USDA Delayed Until 10am on Friday

Vance Charter School Closed on Friday

Vance Co Gov’t Offices Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Vance County Court Opening Later on Friday

Vance County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Friday

Vance-Granville Comm Coll Closed on Friday

Variety Wholesalers Dist Delayed 1 Hour on Friday

Veritas Collaborative Delayed 1.5 Hours on Friday

Victory Christian School Closed on Friday

Village Family Dental Delayed 1 Hour on Friday

Vishay Measurement Group Opening Later on Friday

Vital Link Private School Closed on Friday

Voyager Academy Closed on Friday

Wake Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Wake Co Human Services Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Wake County Courts Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Wake County Public Schools Closed on Friday

Wake Endoscopy/RMG CMG GI Delayed Until 9:30 AM on Friday

Wake Enterprises Closed on Friday

Wake Forest Child Care Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Wake Forest Montessori Closed on Friday

Wake Radiology Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Wake Tech Comm College Closed on Friday

Wakefield Creative School Closed on Friday

WakeMed Outpatient Rehab Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

WakeMed Physician Practices Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Wanda’s Little Hands Educational Center Closed on Friday

Warren Co Gov Offices Delayed Until 10:30 AM on Friday

Warren County Schools Closed on Friday

Wayne Comm College Closed on Friday

Wayne County District Court Closed on Friday

Wayne County Schools Closed on Friday

WCPSS Community Schools Closed on Friday

Wee Wonders Christian Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

Weldon City Schools Closed on Friday

Westwood BC/Cary Closed on Friday

WHA Chapel Hill OBGYN Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

White Plains UMC/Cary Closed Friday

White Rabbit Preschool Closed on Friday

Whittmore Learning Academy Closed on Friday

William Peace University Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Wilson Christian Academy Closed on Friday

Wilson City Offices Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Wilson Community College Closed on Friday

Wilson County Government Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Friday

Wilson County Schools Closed on Friday

Wilson District Court Closed on Friday

Wilson Preparatory Academy Closed on Friday

Wilson’s Mills BCCC/Smithfd Closed on Friday

With Love From Jesus Minist Closed on Friday

Wonder Years/Anderson Creek Delayed Until 11:00 AM on Friday

Wonder Years/Fayetteville Delayed Until 9:30 AM on Friday

Woods Charter School Closed on Friday

Word of God Christian Acad Closed on Friday

Word of God Daycare Closed on Friday

Yates CDC/Durham Closed on Friday

YMCA-Henderson Family YMCA Delayed Until 9:00 AM on Friday

YMCA/Harrison Delayed Until 12:00 PM on Friday

Youngsville Academy Closed on Friday