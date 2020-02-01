“The Children’s Promise” to Benefit UNC Children’s

Posted at 16:39h in News

Just over 20 years ago, WPTF and our family of radio stations at Curtis Media Group committed to a promise… a “Children’s Promise” to support the treatment, research, and care provided to our kids by UNC Children’s.

This November, WPTF is dedicating every Tuesday to be a “Giving Tuesday”. A day that we reaffirm our promise to the kids and invite you to do the same by becoming a Promise Partner. $20 dollars a month for 12 months… that’s all it takes to provide hope for a child in need. UNC Children’s isn’t just a hospital for sick kids… it’s a home. A home full of love, care, and support, not just for the children they treat, but also for their families.

We encourage you to become a Promise Partner and listen to WPTF every Tuesday to hear stories of courage… stories of hope… stories with a happy ending made possible with one simple promise.