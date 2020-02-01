15 Feb Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Listen all week to The Triangle’s Morning News to win a pair of tix to Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at DPAC on February 25th!

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Details at DPACnc.com.