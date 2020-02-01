18 Feb Steve Martin and Martin Short

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Posted at 15:51h in by Stefanie in Contests

Listen all week to The Triangle’s Afternoon News with Rick and Donna Martinez to win a pair of tickets to Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment at the Red Hat Amphitheater on Sept. 18, 2020!



Fans can expect fast-paced, warmly barbed put-downs, showbiz memories, familiar characters and musical interludes. Tony winner Short, 68, will likely sing and do a segment as the beloved blow-hard celebrity interviewer Jiminy Glick, a character he invented on his syndicated Martin Short Show in 1999. Martin will play his banjo, perhaps again with his acclaimed bluegrass band, the Steep Canyon Rangers. Both like to dress nattily in suits and stay out of the political fray. “It’s not interesting to make the audiences cheer or boo—except at Marty,” says Martin. Quips his friend, “That goes without saying.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 21 at LiveNation.com.