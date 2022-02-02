Should North Carolina Legalize Sports Gambling?
03 Feb Should North Carolina Legalize Sports Gambling?

by Stefanie
by Stefanie
Participate in the WPTF Triangle Opinion Poll and tune in to WPTF at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 10, to debate whether North Carolina should legalize sports gambling so people can legally bet on the biggest NFL game of the year. Call 919-860-9783 to voice your opinion on-air and have a chance to win a gift card to High Park Bar and Grill in Raleigh.