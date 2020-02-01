26 Oct Let Your Home Shine Bright Contest

Let Your Home Shine Bright Contest

There’s nothing like a home decorated for the season that brings out the Christmas spirit.

Putting up lights is a holiday tradition for many of us, and this year WPTF is going to make that happen for one lucky homeowner without lifting a finger.

The winner’s home will be treated to a custom professionally designed lighting display courtesy of Shine of Raleigh. They’ll meet with you to decide on options and then stand back and wait for the magic to happen. The elves from Shine will dazzle you with the best products and decorations imaginable. You’ll be the envy of the neighborhood. You must be a 21 or older homeowner to enter.

Fill out the information below to win!

A winner will be chosen at random from all the entries received. One entry per household. The contest ends on November 15th.

G ood Luck and Happy Holidays from Shine of Raleigh and FM 98.5 & AM 680 WPTF.

For information on a custom-designed holiday lighting installation visit shineholidaylighting.com!