24 Feb What is the Primary Reason for High Gas Prices?

What is the Primary Reason for High Gas Prices?

Posted at 22:01h in by Stefanie in Contests

Participate in the WPTF Triangle Opinion Poll and tune in to WPTF at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3, to debate about what the primary reason is for high gas prices. Call 919-860-9783 to voice your opinion on-air and have a chance to win a gift card to High Park Bar and Grill in Raleigh.