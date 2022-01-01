NC Liquor Business Poll
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
23060
post-template-default,single,single-post,postid-23060,single-format-standard,bridge-core-2.6.7,qode-page-transition-enabled,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,,qode-title-hidden,qode-child-theme-ver-1.0.0,qode-theme-ver-25.2,qode-theme-bridge,disabled_footer_top,disabled_footer_bottom,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.6.0,vc_responsive,elementor-default,elementor-kit-22789
20 Jan NC Liquor Business Poll
Posted at 22:34h
in Contests
by Stefanie
Participate in the WPTF Triangle Opinion Poll and tune in to WPTF at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 27, to debate whether North Carolina should get out of the liquor business. Call 919-860-9783 to voice your opinion on-air and have a chance to win a gift card to High Park Bar and Grill in Raleigh.