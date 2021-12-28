09 May Military Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders Appreciation Awards
Click the button below to nominate someone you know to be awarded one of the following home improvement prizes!
Here’s a chance to award Military Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders for the sacrifice they have made to ensure our safety and well-being. One prize will be awarded from a random drawing on July 5th from online WPTF website entries from May 10th through July 4th and in-person entries at The Man Expo from June 3rd through the 5th, 2022. For further details, refer to the official contest rules.
A Sun Tunnel from Roofwerks.
See before and after photos to the right to see what a difference an installed Sun Tunnel makes.
200 Square Feet of Aged Amber Wide Click Geo Wood Flooring from American Dream Flooring and Tile. Installation Not Included.
*Winners are responsible for any tax payments associated with their prize.
All four prizes total over $5,000 worth of home improvements. One of four total home improvement prizes will be awarded to four different people.