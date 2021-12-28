Military Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders Appreciation Awards
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
23342
post-template-default,single,single-post,postid-23342,single-format-standard,bridge-core-2.6.7,qode-page-transition-enabled,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,,qode-title-hidden,qode-child-theme-ver-1.0.0,qode-theme-ver-25.2,qode-theme-bridge,disabled_footer_top,disabled_footer_bottom,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.6.0,vc_responsive,elementor-default,elementor-kit-22789,elementor-page elementor-page-23342

09 May Military Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders Appreciation Awards

Posted at 00:00h in Contests by

Click the button below to nominate someone you know to be awarded one of the following home improvement prizes!

Here’s a chance to award Military Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders for the sacrifice they have made to ensure our safety and well-being. One prize will be awarded from a random drawing on July 5th from online WPTF website entries from May 10th through July 4th and in-person entries at The Man Expo from June 3rd through the 5th, 2022. For further details, refer to the official contest rules.

A Custom Upholstered Accent Chair from Help Me Rhonda Interiors.

 

A Sun Tunnel from Roofwerks.

See before and after photos to the right to see what a difference an installed Sun Tunnel makes.

 

200 Square Feet of Aged Amber Wide Click Geo Wood Flooring from American Dream Flooring and Tile.   Installation Not Included.

American Dream Flooring & Tile Logo

  A Radiant Barrier Attic Stair Cover and Garage Door from Triangle Radiant Barrier.

 

Triangle Radiant barrier

*Winners are responsible for any tax payments associated with their prize.

All four prizes total over $5,000 worth of home improvements. One of four total home improvement prizes will be awarded to four different people.