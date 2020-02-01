Father’s Day Giveaway!
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
22710
post-template-default,single,single-post,postid-22710,single-format-standard,bridge-core-2.6.7,qode-page-transition-enabled,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,,qode-title-hidden,qode-child-theme-ver-1.0.0,qode-theme-ver-25.2,qode-theme-bridge,disabled_footer_top,disabled_footer_bottom,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.6.0,vc_responsive

02 Jun Father’s Day Giveaway!

Posted at 19:57h in Contests by

Listen each Weekday during The Morning News with Scott Briggaman and The Afternoon News with Rick and Donna Martinez.

Each day we’ll be giving away prizes from:

  • High Park Bar and Grill
  • Triangle Shooting Academy
  • Garcia Moto
  • Deep River Sporting Clay, and more!

Contesting will run from 6/7 to 6/18.

Each winner is registered as a finalist for the GRAND PRIZE Grill from Burke Brothers Hardware!

 

Listen to win each morning and afternoon for your chance to get registered. The drawing is Friday 6/18.

 