WPTF News Talk Traffic | Greensky Bluegrass
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
05 Mar Greensky Bluegrass

Listen all week to the Triangle’s Morning News to win a pair of tickets to see Greensky Bluegrass at Red Hat Amphitheater on August 1, 2020!

A live force of nature renowned for bringing rock ‘n’ roll showmanship to high-energy bluegrass, Greensky Bluegrass has sold out hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the legendary Ryman Auditorium in addition to igniting stages everywhere from New Orleans Jazz Festival to Austin City Limits, Fuji Rock Festival to Byron Bay Bluesfest and beyond. Their unpredictable performances remain the stuff of legend attracting diehard devotees who typically travel far and wide to experience multiple gigs.