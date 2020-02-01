05 Mar Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky Bluegrass

Posted at 00:00h in Contests

Listen all week to the Triangle’s Morning News to win a pair of tickets to see Greensky Bluegrass at Red Hat Amphitheater on August 1, 2020!

A live force of nature renowned for bringing rock ‘n’ roll showmanship to high-energy bluegrass, Greensky Bluegrass has sold out hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the legendary Ryman Auditorium in addition to igniting stages everywhere from New Orleans Jazz Festival to Austin City Limits, Fuji Rock Festival to Byron Bay Bluesfest and beyond. Their unpredictable performances remain the stuff of legend attracting diehard devotees who typically travel far and wide to experience multiple gigs.