WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Dead and Company
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
21639
post-template-default,single,single-post,postid-21639,single-format-standard,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,,qode-title-hidden,qode-theme-ver-13.1.2,qode-theme-bridge,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5,vc_responsive

08 Feb Dead and Company

Posted at 00:00h in Contests by

Listen all week to The Triangle’s Morning News to win a pair of tickets to Dead and Company at the Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek on July 18th, 2020!

Dead & Company – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – is excited to announce that they will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

 