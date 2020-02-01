08 Feb Dead and Company

Listen all week to The Triangle’s Morning News to win a pair of tickets to Dead and Company at the Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek on July 18th, 2020!

Dead & Company – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – is excited to announce that they will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.