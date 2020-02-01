03 Mar Australian Pink Floyd

Australian Pink Floyd

Posted at 00:00h in by Stefanie in Contests

Listen all week to The Triangle’s Afternoon News with Rick and Donna Martinez to win a pair of tickets to see Australian Pink Floyd at DPAC on Sunday, September 20!

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: All That You Feel 2020 World Tour will play DPAC Durham on Sunday, September 20. Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre”, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 am at LiveNation.com, the Blue Cross NC Ticket Center at DPAC, and Ticketmaster.com.