What are Your Employment Plans for 2022?
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
23160
post-template-default,single,single-post,postid-23160,single-format-standard,bridge-core-2.6.7,qode-page-transition-enabled,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,,qode-title-hidden,qode-child-theme-ver-1.0.0,qode-theme-ver-25.2,qode-theme-bridge,disabled_footer_top,disabled_footer_bottom,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.6.0,vc_responsive,elementor-default,elementor-kit-22789
11 Feb What are Your Employment Plans for 2022?
Posted at 02:53h
in Contests
by Stefanie
Participate in the WPTF Triangle Opinion Poll and tune in to WPTF at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 17, to debate why a record number of American workers quit their jobs last year. What are your employment plans for 2022? Call 919-860-9783 to voice your opinion on-air and have a chance to win a gift card to High Park Bar and Grill in Raleigh.