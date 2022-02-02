11 Feb What are Your Employment Plans for 2022?

What are Your Employment Plans for 2022?

Posted at 02:53h in by Stefanie in Contests

Participate in the WPTF Triangle Opinion Poll and tune in to WPTF at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 17, to debate why a record number of American workers quit their jobs last year. What are your employment plans for 2022? Call 919-860-9783 to voice your opinion on-air and have a chance to win a gift card to High Park Bar and Grill in Raleigh.