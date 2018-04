Peggy Grande at Quail Ridge Books

Join Patrick Johnson at Quail Ridge Books at 7pm on April 24th for a conversation with Peggy Grande, formal Executive Assistant to Ronald Regan.

They’ll be discussing her new book “The President Will See You Now: My Stories and Lessons from Ronald Reagan’s Final Years,” behind-the-scenes stories of her time in the White House, and more!

This is a FREE event. Learn more here.