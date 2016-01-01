WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Lafayette Village Lighting of the Tree
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
17380
post-template-default,single,single-post,postid-17380,single-format-standard,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,boxed,,qode-title-hidden,qode-theme-ver-9.1.3,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.11.2.1,vc_responsive

17 Nov Lafayette Village Lighting of the Tree

Posted at 22:35h in Uncategorized by admin

lafayettevillage_lightingThe annual Lafayette Village tree lighting is this Saturday, November 19th  and NewsRadio 680 WPTF will be there!

Festivities begin at 4pm and include musical performances, pictures with Santa and horse and carriage rides.

Stop by the WPTF table to say hello, pick up a free WPTF Fall Weekend Gardener Magazine and register to win two tickets to the Carolina Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker!

Lafayette Village is off of Falls of Neuse Road just south of 540. Get more information at Lafayettevillageraleigh.com.