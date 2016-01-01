Lafayette Village Lighting of the Tree

The annual Lafayette Village tree lighting is this Saturday, November 19th and NewsRadio 680 WPTF will be there!

Festivities begin at 4pm and include musical performances, pictures with Santa and horse and carriage rides.

Stop by the WPTF table to say hello, pick up a free WPTF Fall Weekend Gardener Magazine and register to win two tickets to the Carolina Ballet’s production of the Nutcracker!

Lafayette Village is off of Falls of Neuse Road just south of 540. Get more information at Lafayettevillageraleigh.com.