Carolina Newsmakers: Attorney General Josh Stein

Posted at 18:56h in by admin in Uncategorized

Attorney General Josh Stein shares his thoughts on what started the opioid epidemic and what his office is doing to fight it. He also shares tips for protecting consumers, and legislation he’s proposing to prevent a backlog of sexual assault kits.

30 Minute Version

Full Version

Would you like to receive the latest episode of Carolina Newsmakers via email each Monday morning? Subscribe to the email list now!