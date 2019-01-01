23 Jan Why are traditionally conservative suburbs increasingly up for political grabs?

Why are traditionally conservative suburbs increasingly up for political grabs?

Why are traditionally conservative suburbs increasingly up for political grabs? Jonathan Kappler, from the North Carolina Free Enterprise Foundation, has the inside look.

“I think it’s really two fold. They’re kind of related but distinct trends.

One is that there are a couple of election cycles that have been accelerated due to President Trump, where traditionally Republican oriented voters – particularly highly educated and women voters – in these suburban communities who are re-orienting themselves away from the Republican Party because they don’t necessarily like the brand of conservative populism that President Trump embodies and that the Republican Party is embracing right now.

Related to that, is that these are often high growth communities. You have a lot of folks moving into these communities that are not native to North Carolina or those areas specifically. By and large the trend here in the state of North Carolina is that those communities are attracting voters who are more left leaning than the residents who are already there.

So you have this dual factor of people moving to these communities and adding to the density that are more Liberal and you have folks who are already there that are starting to cast their ballots a little bit more for Democrats than they have in the past.”