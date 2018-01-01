29 Jan Larry Miller Discusses Brexit Plan B

Larry Miller Discusses Brexit Plan B

It’s a big day today for the House of Commons in London, as the debate of Theresa May’s Brexit Plan B will be discussed.

CBS reporter, Larry Miller, speaks with Donna on his sense of how that plan B will be accepted, saying “What’s happening today there’s a debate, and then there are going to be amendments put forward in parliament to that inexplicable deal that Theresa May, The Prime Minister, proposed a couple of weeks ago. Now time is running out, because Brexit is set to happen in exactly 2 months, March 29th, and people are afraid that if there is no deal, then Britain is going to crash out, there’s going to be economic suicide at least for a number of years…”

Donna wonders if the EU already knows what these amendments are going to be, and if this all could be dead on arrival. Larry explains what we already know about Plan B saying, “There’s going to be something in there that will put a time limit on the backstop, a time limit on this Northern Ireland issue, so after a certain period of time, it will disappear. There hoping that there’s going to be some technology that’s going to come to the floor, so they don’t have to have a hard border, that they’ll know what goods are coming, what people are coming from side to side…”

The EU isn’t going for that though, so there may be a couple of issues arising. Larry says, “Possibly another referendum, another people’s vote…what if the vote turns out to be the same? It could very well be, what do we do then?”

We’ll certainly be watching that vote throughout the day, check back for updates.