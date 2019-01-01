28 Jan Interview: Van Hipp, Chairman of the American Defense International Group

Interview: Van Hipp, Chairman of the American Defense International Group

Van Hipp, Chairman of the American Defense International Group, joins Donna King to discuss Congressman Walter Jones and the debate over President Trump’s proposed border wall.



Sad news today as we learned that Congressman Walter Jones from North Carolina’s Third District has entered hospice care.

“I’ve known him since he first came to Congress in that wave of 1994. I gotta tell you, I think what’s wrong with Washington today is that we need more like Walter Jones up here. Probably the vast majority on both sides of the aisle have to check in with the Congressional Committees of their respective parties to get their talking points to find out what they believe in that day. Walter Jones has never had to get talking points. He knows who he is, knows what he stands for. I saw him before the holidays and all he wanted to talk about was helping people. He’s a man with a big heart who has always, always, fought for the little guy and epitomized what public service should really be about,” Van tells us.

“I’ve always heard that he doesn’t poll. He acts from the heart and puts his constituents first. The way gets a feel for what they’re thinking is by talking to them. Going to the grocery store where he polls people in line and listens to what their concerns and desires are. He’s made a huge difference,” Donna noted.

Switching gears, Donna and Van also touch on the ongoing government shutdown and border wall debate.

One major player has been Congressman Mark Meadows. Congressman Meadows represents NC’s US House District 11, and we’ve been his ascent to influence in the House.

Van Hipp shares more on Meadows’ influence in the White House and the House.

“I would use the word effective. He knows how to get things done under the radar. You don’t necessarily see him, but he’s effective. There are very few people who have the President’s ear, and there are very few people out there who understand grassroots (or what I call Main Street America). He understands grassroots and has the President’s ear, that’s why he’s so effective.”

Meadows has also had a large role in the government shutdown negotiations over the last 30 days. Van shares more on that and what he thinks Meadows’ influence will be over the next critical three weeks.

“I think he is the main voice I hope the President is listening to, to hold firm. He also understands, and this gets lost, we have a wall that secures our border – the 2006 Secure Fence Act. The problem is it hasn’t been enforced or funded by either President Bush or President Obama. I think Mark Meadows understand that, and that is the key let’s enforce the law of the land. By the way, that fence they talked about – the secure double fence between Tijuana and San Diego that was enacted pursuant to that law. And guess what? Crime has been reduced. Murders have been reduced. Drugs coming into this country have been reduced over 90% along that stretch. It works,” says Van.