20 Feb Interview: Mary Angelini, founder of Gabi’s Grounds

Interview: Mary Angelini, founder of Gabi’s Grounds

Donna talks with Mary Angelini, founder of Gabi’s Grounds, about their special project that will bring a great product to you and serve the community!

Mary talks about who Gabi is and how Gabi’s Grounds came to be, explaining “Gabi is my daughter, she’s 21, she has Down Syndrome, and she tried to find a job last summer and couldn’t find one. So we decided ‘Well, her dreams have always been to own a restaurant, I can’t do a restaurant Gabi, but I can do a coffee shop. ’ So, Gabi’s Grounds was born.”

Gabi’s Grounds is halfway to their goal of $100,000 in order to open the shop, but in the meantime, customers can order Gabi’s special blend online at GabisGrounds.com. When they open the shop, they hope to employ individuals with disabilities, as their mission states they “advocate for the value, inclusion, and acceptance of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

“Sales are going through the roof!” Mary says. “People are going crazy, especially for the K-Cups…lots of businesses have us in their foyers and serving customers coffee or their employees. So, a lot of companies have us, a lot of schools are doing fundraisers for us. So, we’re doing well with sales.”

What usually would scare others, to take on such a huge project, doesn’t shake Gabi. “Gabi has a dream, Gabi is ambitious, Gabi wants to help other people. She doesn’t want anyone to go through what she went through. She wants to have a fun place…let’s just show the community ‘Hey, these people shouldn’t be shunned and put in a corner, they should shine brightly. They’re awesome, they’re fun, they’re energetic, they’re hard workers.’ So, it’s going to be awesome” Mary explains.

Mary talks about Gabi’s incredible struggles in the working world but shares her message to those employers who are hesitant to give those with disabilities a chance, saying “They’re just like you and I, they’re people. Give them a chance…you’ll be surprised.”

For more information or to buy your own Gabi’s Grounds coffee visit GabisGrounds.com.