13 Feb Interview: Justice Beasley

Interview: Justice Beasley

Donna King speaks with Associate Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court who was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to be the court’s next Chief Justice as of March 1st.

Beasley will be the first black woman to be North Carolina’s Chief Justice. She has been Associate Justice of the Supreme Court since 2012 and was a judge on the N.C. Court of Appeals from 2009 to 2012. She was a Cumberland County District Court judge from 1999 through 2008, and from 1994 to 2009 worked in the Cumberland County Public Defender Office.

Beasley will be replacing Chief Justice Mark Martin who is retiring at the end of the month to become Dean of a law school in Virginia.