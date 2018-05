Interview: Jon Meacham

Presidential Historian, Jon Meacham, the Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer of Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson joined the Triangle’s Morning News and Patrick Johnson ahead of the release of his latest book, “The Soul of America.” “The Soul of America” will be released on May 7th.

The New York Times #1 Best-Selling author will be in Raleigh on May 16 for an appearance at Quail Ridge Books in North Hills.