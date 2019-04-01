11 Apr Interview: Dr Robert Bardon, of the NCSU College of Natural Resources, Talks Pollen

Interview: Dr Robert Bardon, of the NCSU College of Natural Resources, Talks Pollen

Ah, Spring is here. The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and the pollen is everywhere. Dr. Robert Bardon of the NCSU College of Natural Resources chats with Donna on how to manage the extreme pollen around us.

Dr. Bardon explains that the pollen we see everywhere is produced by the Loblolly pine trees. But, it’s what we don’t see that we’re actually allergic to, “The Hardwood pollen. So, the pine pollen is just a nuisance, it makes everything, you know, covers our vehicles, our porches, our homes, sidewalks, things like that. But, it’s not what we’re having allergies with.”

So, don’t be fooled by what you see outside! It’s the Hardwood pollen that is to blame for making you miserable. Hardwood pollen is microscopic and actually starts to hit people long before the pine pollen appears. “We just become more aware of it because of the visibility of the pine pollen” says Dr. Bardon.

This won’t last long though, as Dr. Bardon says the peak will be for another 10 days or so, then taper off. But he does confirm what we’re all thinking, this year has definitely been heavier with pollen than the past springs. He explains that this is all varying by region, and the higher the C02 levels means more pollen, saying “Northern hemisphere are actually seeing longer pollen seasons, and we can expect even more pollen being produced with higher C02 levels.” Yikes!

Pollen isn’t all bad though. Dr. Bardon explains the good about pollen and what is means for our plants. So ultimately, all we can do is suffer through!

Happy Spring!