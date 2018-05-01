15 May Interview: Diamond & Silk

Interview: Diamond & Silk

Listen as Patrick speaks with viral superstars and NC natives Diamond & Silk.



About Diamond and Silk

Diamond and Silk are biological sisters from North Carolina standing with the silent majority. As American women they are voicing their opinions about media bias, political babble, and repetitive political tactics that they feel the average American is tired of being subjected to. Diamond and Silk are commentators on their YouTube channel “The Viewers View” where they candidly tell you exactly how they view modern day topics appearing anywhere and across various platforms, using a common sense approach without the use of the political correctness so prevalent in modern day media. Diamond and Silk speak their minds 100% without sound bites, and often right from the heart, because to do anything less would be an injustice to the supporters with whom their message resonates.

Diamond and Silk are Vloggers, Bloggers, Public Figures & Speakers. Internet Sensation, Radio & TV Personality. Last but not least they are President Trump’s most Outspoken and Loyal Supporters.