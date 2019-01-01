23 Jan Fewer and fewer Americans are joining the military. Why?

Fewer and fewer Americans are joining the military. Why?

“There are no concrete conclusions in this report, this is a panel set up by Congress to look into national public service and military service because so few Americans are serving in the military. This will be an interim report that’s released today.

It will show that Veterans make up only 10% of the population. 4 in 10 young Americans say they’ve never even considered military service. What the military is concerned about is the growing divide between the general public and the military. What the report found is that most people who join the military come from military families. They’re trying to change that narrative.”