28 Jan CBS Military Consultant Mike Lyons on the Political Crisis in Venezuela

CBS Military Consultant Mike Lyons on the Political Crisis in Venezuela

As the political crisis in Venezuela rises, Donna talks with Military Consultant for CBS, Mike Lyons, about his thoughts on the current situation.

Mike explains the escalation saying “You’ve got the interim President calling for more protests today, while over the weekend you saw Maduro, the ousted President now watching military drills. So, there’s this threat of military force now coming into play, and you could see this would be really a likely high-violent situation, you could see real revolution in the streets…”

As we watch this unfold, Donna inquiries about the reaction from Washington. Mike says “The government has supported the new president who swore himself in and has declared for new elections, as have most of the European Nation. But the Russians, Chinese, and the Turks still support the former president there, so there’s still some ambiguity throughout the world with regard to what the govern is, but our government is solidly behind the new president and his call for new elections.”

Mike also gives his thoughts on the next steps for Maduro in the coming days, explaining “It doesn’t look like Maduro is backing down. Maybe there will be some kind of deal that could be reached. Might take an external country to do that, somebody to offer him some kind of extradition, because right now he’s likely to do anything he can to ensure his own safety…”

Mike also talks about how it all got to this point, his thoughts that the US military could possibly get involved, and the background of this new president.

To learn more on the Crisis in Venezuela visit CBSNews.com.