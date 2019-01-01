28 Jan CBS Financial Analyst, Jill Schlesinger, on Taxes

CBS Financial Analyst, Jill Schlesinger, on Taxes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Tax season.

Alright, so it’s definitely not the most wonderful time of the year, and unfortunately this year looks to be a confusing one in the tax world.

Donna King talks all things taxes with CBS Financial Analyst, Jill Schlesinger, as she prepares us for what’s to come this year.

Now that we can officially file our tax returns, Donna asks Jill if we are ready for the dreaded process. Jill says “I don’t think anyone is ready for this day, under the best of circumstances.”

Jill warns of a few circumstances that we need to keep in mind when moving forward, “We had some reports over the last week or so, that there are going to be problems at the IRS because of the government shutdown, and that could delay some of the refunds. Now, the IRS has not actually said that’s the case, it was just sort of a guess… so that said, proceed as if everything is the same, meaning don’t delay…”

Jill also notes that this year being the first year of the new tax law, we might have a bumpy ride ahead of us. She advises that as much as you might want to look for clarification by calling the IRS, don’t. “The wait times are insane, it’s over an hour, so the best bet you have is to go to the IRS website. They’ve got a document that will sort of outline some of the changes, and if you use electronic filing software, that will guide you through step by step” said Jill.

Now for the big question, Donna asks, “Where should we start?”

“Get all of your tax documents together, and then, I think it’s really important this year to use some sort of tax preparation software. It is the best and simplest way to file and complete your returns” Jill explains.

Jill also touches on the lack of market reaction when the federal government reopened, and what to look out for coming soon that will drive stocks.

Here’s hoping for a smooth tax season!