Who owns Franklin Street?

Posted at 20:34h in by admin in News

Rick and Donna talk with Triangle Business Journal writer, Ryan Haar, about this week’s TBJ cover story: “Who owns Franklin Street? Few own many buildings on Chapel Hill’s iconic road.”

Who owns these buildings? Are businesses surviving? How is rising rent and a need to bring buildings up to code affecting turnover among tenants?

Image courtesy Chapel Hill Orange County Visitors Bureau