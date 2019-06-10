18 Jun Wake Tech Community College’s “Thank a Hero” Event

Wake Tech Community College’s “Thank a Hero” Event

WPTF was honored to join Wake Tech Community College and FirstNet by AT&T at the “Thank a Hero” Day event to recognize our local First Responders.



The “Thank a Hero” celebration was held at Wake Tech’s Public Safety Education Campus and featured a free lunch to show police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and others who dedicate their lives to help people in need, how much they are appreciated.

The event was also set up to showcase Wake Tech’s Public Safety Education Campus (PSEC). The 100,000-square-foot facility offers more training technologies and components under one roof than any other facility of its kind. The campus opened in 2008 to provide training for law enforcement and corrections officers, fire and rescue personnel, EMS technicians, and SBI and Homeland Security personnel. Wake Tech was the first community college in North Carolina – and the second in the nation – to earn the CALEA accreditation.

Last fall, Wake County voters approved funding for a future Simulation and Tactical Response Center on the Public Safety Education Campus. The new facility, scheduled for construction in 2024, will include a 4D Immersive Interior Training Lab with a two-story streetscape for active shooter training.

First Responders were also able to sign up for AT&T’s FirstNet, the country’s first nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to public safety workers. The service helps First Responders connect to the critical information they need in an emergency.

All of our local Fire, Police, Prison and EMT agencies are hiring! If you’re interested in a career as a First Responder – reach out to Wake Tech to see how their education programs could benefit you!