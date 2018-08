The Scoop on Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week

Don’t miss Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week going on now – August 19th.

Enjoy three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30. Lunch specials are either $5 or $10.

Listen as Rick and Donna speak with Parker Kennedy, owner of Caffé Luna, about Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week and the downtown Raleigh food scene.