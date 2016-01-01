Free Legal Assistance

A toll-free legal aid hotline is now available for victims of Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina. The service, which allows callers to request the assistance of a lawyer, is a partnership between the North Carolina Bar Association, Legal Aid of North Carolina, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Low-income survivors facing legal issues may call 1-800-662-7407, the assistance hotline activated by the North Carolina Bar Association. Callers should identify that they are seeking Hurricane Matthew-related legal assistance, ask for Disaster Legal Services, and should identify the county in which they are located. Survivors who qualify for assistance will be matched with North Carolina lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help.