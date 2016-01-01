WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Closings & Delays
02 Sep Closings & Delays

Bankruptcy Mtgs/Fay – Closed on Tuesday, October 18
Breezewood Christian CC – Delayed 1 Hour on Monday, October 17
East Carolina University – Closed on Monday, October 17
Johnston County Schools – Closed on Monday, October 17
Tri County Industries – Closed on Monday, October 17
Wayne Comm College – Closed on Monday, October 17
Wayne County Schools – Closed on Tuesday, October 18

Road Closures

Visit ReadyNC.org or call 5-1-1 for real-time road closure and traffic conditions.

Triangle Region

Fayetteville Vicinity Region

Rural Piedmont Region

Southern Coastal Region

Incidents by County

Red Cross Emergency Shelters

North Carolina Red Cross Emergency Shelters for evacuees.

Duke Energy Power Outage Map

Duke Energy Outages Map.

NC 2-1-1

All NC residents can dial 2-1-1 to reach a trained call specialist who can help them find shelters and learn evacuation routes, find help with storm clean-up, locate food, water and ice, learn about volunteer needs and more. The services is available 24/7 and is available in English and Spanish.

Free Legal Assistance

A toll-free legal aid hotline is now available for victims of Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina. The service, which allows callers to request the assistance of a lawyer, is a partnership between the North Carolina Bar Association, Legal Aid of North Carolina, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Low-income survivors facing legal issues may call 1-800-662-7407, the assistance hotline activated by the North Carolina Bar Association. Callers should identify that they are seeking Hurricane Matthew-related legal assistance, ask for Disaster Legal Services, and should identify the county in which they are located. Survivors who qualify for assistance will be matched with North Carolina lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help.

Donate

View a list of ways you can help those affected by Hurricane Matthew. Click Here.

Virtual Food Drive

We’ve partnered with the Food Bank of NC to host a Virtual Food Drive to help our neighbors without food, water and basic supplies due to Hurricane Matthew.

For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can provide five meals. Please help the Food Bank serve those who have been seriously impacted by this storm.

Click here to donate now.