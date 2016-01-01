02 Sep Closings & Delays
Bankruptcy Mtgs/Fay – Closed on Tuesday, October 18
Breezewood Christian CC – Delayed 1 Hour on Monday, October 17
East Carolina University – Closed on Monday, October 17
Johnston County Schools – Closed on Monday, October 17
Tri County Industries – Closed on Monday, October 17
Wayne Comm College – Closed on Monday, October 17
Wayne County Schools – Closed on Tuesday, October 18
Road Closures
Visit ReadyNC.org or call 5-1-1 for real-time road closure and traffic conditions.
Red Cross Emergency Shelters
Duke Energy Power Outage Map
NC 2-1-1
All NC residents can dial 2-1-1 to reach a trained call specialist who can help them find shelters and learn evacuation routes, find help with storm clean-up, locate food, water and ice, learn about volunteer needs and more. The services is available 24/7 and is available in English and Spanish.
Free Legal Assistance
A toll-free legal aid hotline is now available for victims of Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina. The service, which allows callers to request the assistance of a lawyer, is a partnership between the North Carolina Bar Association, Legal Aid of North Carolina, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Low-income survivors facing legal issues may call 1-800-662-7407, the assistance hotline activated by the North Carolina Bar Association. Callers should identify that they are seeking Hurricane Matthew-related legal assistance, ask for Disaster Legal Services, and should identify the county in which they are located. Survivors who qualify for assistance will be matched with North Carolina lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help.
Donate
View a list of ways you can help those affected by Hurricane Matthew. Click Here.
Virtual Food Drive
We’ve partnered with the Food Bank of NC to host a Virtual Food Drive to help our neighbors without food, water and basic supplies due to Hurricane Matthew.
For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can provide five meals. Please help the Food Bank serve those who have been seriously impacted by this storm.