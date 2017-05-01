Remembering Joe Wade Formicola

WPTF has lost a great friend and colleague with the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Wade Formicola.

Over the years, Joe Wade engaged WPTF listeners in a variety of hosting roles.

Joe Wade had a stellar career in radio here in the Triangle and in Detroit. In 1988, while working at W4 Country, he was named the CMA Personality of the Year.

In North Carolina, Joe Wade served in many managerial posts, including as Program Director for WKIX and WRAL-FM, and as General Manager for the North Carolina News Network.

Earlier this year, he was selected to join the Country Radio Hall of Fame. Joe Wade will be inducted posthumously on June 21st during ceremonies in Nashville.

A memorial service will be held for Joe Wade this summer.