WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Red Cross and Community Partners Open Shelters Ahead of Florence
Red Cross and community partners are opening shelters across Eastern North Carolina in preparation of Hurricane Florence.
Red Cross

12 Sep Red Cross and Community Partners Open Shelters Ahead of Florence

“As we watch the storm come closer to the East Coast, our thoughts are with our neighbors. The Red Cross stands ready to serve our community, and we encourage everyone to finalize their safety plans now,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Eastern NC.

Shelters will continue to open throughout the day. See the full list and how to get additional information below.

 

Red Cross and Community Partner Shelters:

 

Alamance County:

  • The Lamb’s Chapel
    415 Roxoboro Rd.; Open
    New River, NC 28450

 

Bertie County:

  • Bertie County Middle School
    652 US 13N; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
    Windsor, NC 27983
  • Colerain Elementary School
    202 North Academy Street; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
    Colerain, NC 27924
  • West Bertie Elementary School
    3734 Governors Rd.; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
    Kelford, NC 27847

 

Beaufort County:

  • Washington High School
    400 Slatestone Rd, Open
    Washington, NC 27889

 

Bladen County:

  • West Bladen High (Medical Needs and pet friendly)
    1600 NC 410 Hwy.; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
    Bladenboro, NC 28320
  • East Bladen High
    5600 NC 87 Hwy.; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
    Elizabethtown, NC 28337
  • Bladen Lakes School
    9554 Johnsontown Road; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
    Elizabethtown, NC 28337
  • East Arcadia School
    21451 NC Hwy 87 East; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
    Riegelwood, NC 28456

 

Brunswick County:

  • South Brunswick High School
    280 Cougar Rd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
    Southport, NC 28461
  • North Brunswick High School
    114 Scorpion Dr NE; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
    Leland, NC 28451
  • West Brunswick High School
    550 Whiteville Rd NW; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
    Shallotte, NC 28470

 

Chatham County:

  • Chatham Middle School
    2025 S 2nd Avenue Ext.; Opens Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.
    Siler City, NC 27344
  • Northwood High School
    310 Northwood High School Rd.; Opens Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.
    Pittsboro, NC 27312

 

Craven County:

  • Havelock High School
    101 Webb Blvd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
    Havelock, NC 28352
  • Brinson Elementary School
    319 Neuse Forest Ave.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
    New Bern, NC 28560
  • Benn Quinn Elementary School *Pet Friendly*
    4275 Martin Luther King Blvd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
    New Bern, NC 28562
  • Farm Life Elementary School
    2000 Farm Life Ave.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
    Vanceboro, NC 28586

 

Cumberland County: Opening additional shelters Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

  • National Guard Armory
    3555 Owen Dr.; Open
    Fayetteville, NC 28306

 

Durham County:

  • Hillside High School
    3727 Fayetteville Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
    Durham, NC 27707
  • Bahama Ruritan Club
    8202 Stagville Rd; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
    Bahama, NC 27503

 

Franklin County:

  • National Guard Armory
    200 S Bickett Blvd; Open
    Louisburg, NC 27549

 

Halifax County:

  • National Guard Armory
    1300 Junior High School Rd.; Open
    Scotland Neck, NC 27847

 

Johnston County:

  • North Johnston Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm
    435 Oil Company Rd.
    Micro, NC 27555
  • Benson Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm
    1600 North Wall St.
    Benson, NC 27504
  • West Johnston High School (Pet-Friendly) ; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm
    3935 Raleigh Rd.
    Benson, NC 27504

 

Lee County:

  • National Guard Armory
    2214 Nash St.; Open
    Sanford, NC 27331
    (Designated for coastal evacuees)

 

Lenoir County: Opening three shelters on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m. (Locations to be provided)

 

Martin County: Opening shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

 

Mecklenburg County: Opening five shelters Wednesday, Sept. 12. Two will open at 8 a.m., followed by two more at 12 noon, and the last one at 4 p.m.

 

Moore County:

  • Agricultural Building; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m.
    707 Pinehurst Ave.
    Carthage, NC 28327

 

Nash County:

  • Englewood Baptist Church; Open
    1350 S Winstead Ave.
    Rocky Mount, NC 27803
  • Nash Central High School Pet friendly
    4279 Nash Central High Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
    Rocky Mount, NC 27804
  • Southern Nash High School
    6446 Southern Nash High Rd.
    Bailey, NC 27807

 

New Hanover County:

  • Trask Middle School; Open
    2900 N College Rd.
    Wilmington, NC 28405

 

Onslow County: Opening two shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12

 

Pamlico County:

  • Pamlico Community College
    5049 NC 306 Highway South; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
    Grantsboro, NC 28529

 

Pasquotank County:

  • Kermit E White Center
    1704 Weeksville Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
    Elizabeth City, NC 27909

 

Pender County:

  • Topsail Elementary School
    17385 US-17; Open
    Hampstead, NC 28443
  • Cape Fear Middle School
    1886 NC-133; Open
    Rocky Point, NC 28457
  • Malpass Corners Elementary School
    4992 Malpass Corner Rd.; Open
    Burgaw, NC 28425
  • Burgaw Middle School pet friendly
    500 S Wright St. Open
    Burgaw, NC 28425

 

Pitt County: Opening five shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. Additionally anticipate opening a Special Needs shelter for Pitt residents at the same time.

 

Sampson County:

  • Clinton High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
    340 Indian Town Rd.
    Clinton, NC 28328
  • Union Elementary School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
    10400 Taylors Bridge Highway
    Clinton, NC 28328
  • Hobbton Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
    12081 Hobbton Highway
    Newton Grove, NC 28366
  • Midway High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
    15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway
    Dunn, NC 28366
  • Lakewood High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
    245 Lakewood School Rd.
    Salemburg, NC 28385

 

Scotland County:

  • County High School
    Opening Thursday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
  • National Guard Armory
    1520 South Main St.; Open
    Laurinburg, NC 28352

 

Wake County:

  • Knightdale High School; Open
    100 Bryan Chalk Ln.
    Knightdale, NC 27545

 

Wilson County:

  • Fike High School
    500 Harrison Dr N; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
    Wilson, NC 27893

 

To find a shelter, continuously check your local county's website, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1 800-RED CROSS.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter.

Download the Red Cross Emergency AppDownload the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts for more than 35 different situations.Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.