12 Sep Red Cross and Community Partners Open Shelters Ahead of Florence
Red Cross and community partners are opening shelters across Eastern North Carolina in preparation of Hurricane Florence.
“As we watch the storm come closer to the East Coast, our thoughts are with our neighbors. The Red Cross stands ready to serve our community, and we encourage everyone to finalize their safety plans now,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Eastern NC.
Shelters will continue to open throughout the day. See the full list and how to get additional information below.
Red Cross and Community Partner Shelters:
Alamance County:
- The Lamb’s Chapel
415 Roxoboro Rd.; Open
New River, NC 28450
Bertie County:
- Bertie County Middle School
652 US 13N; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
Windsor, NC 27983
- Colerain Elementary School
202 North Academy Street; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
Colerain, NC 27924
- West Bertie Elementary School
3734 Governors Rd.; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
Kelford, NC 27847
Beaufort County:
- Washington High School
400 Slatestone Rd, Open
Washington, NC 27889
Bladen County:
- West Bladen High (Medical Needs and pet friendly)
1600 NC 410 Hwy.; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
Bladenboro, NC 28320
- East Bladen High
5600 NC 87 Hwy.; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
- Bladen Lakes School
9554 Johnsontown Road; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
- East Arcadia School
21451 NC Hwy 87 East; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon
Riegelwood, NC 28456
Brunswick County:
- South Brunswick High School
280 Cougar Rd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
Southport, NC 28461
- North Brunswick High School
114 Scorpion Dr NE; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
Leland, NC 28451
- West Brunswick High School
550 Whiteville Rd NW; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
Shallotte, NC 28470
Chatham County:
- Chatham Middle School
2025 S 2nd Avenue Ext.; Opens Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.
Siler City, NC 27344
- Northwood High School
310 Northwood High School Rd.; Opens Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Craven County:
- Havelock High School
101 Webb Blvd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
Havelock, NC 28352
- Brinson Elementary School
319 Neuse Forest Ave.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
New Bern, NC 28560
- Benn Quinn Elementary School *Pet Friendly*
4275 Martin Luther King Blvd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
New Bern, NC 28562
- Farm Life Elementary School
2000 Farm Life Ave.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined
Vanceboro, NC 28586
Cumberland County: Opening additional shelters Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.
- National Guard Armory
3555 Owen Dr.; Open
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Durham County:
- Hillside High School
3727 Fayetteville Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Durham, NC 27707
- Bahama Ruritan Club
8202 Stagville Rd; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Bahama, NC 27503
Franklin County:
- National Guard Armory
200 S Bickett Blvd; Open
Louisburg, NC 27549
Halifax County:
- National Guard Armory
1300 Junior High School Rd.; Open
Scotland Neck, NC 27847
Johnston County:
- North Johnston Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm
435 Oil Company Rd.
Micro, NC 27555
- Benson Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm
1600 North Wall St.
Benson, NC 27504
- West Johnston High School (Pet-Friendly) ; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm
3935 Raleigh Rd.
Benson, NC 27504
Lee County:
- National Guard Armory
2214 Nash St.; Open
Sanford, NC 27331
(Designated for coastal evacuees)
Lenoir County: Opening three shelters on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m. (Locations to be provided)
Martin County: Opening shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
Mecklenburg County: Opening five shelters Wednesday, Sept. 12. Two will open at 8 a.m., followed by two more at 12 noon, and the last one at 4 p.m.
Moore County:
- Agricultural Building; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m.
707 Pinehurst Ave.
Carthage, NC 28327
Nash County:
- Englewood Baptist Church; Open
1350 S Winstead Ave.
Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Nash Central High School Pet friendly
4279 Nash Central High Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Southern Nash High School
6446 Southern Nash High Rd.
Bailey, NC 27807
New Hanover County:
- Trask Middle School; Open
2900 N College Rd.
Wilmington, NC 28405
Onslow County: Opening two shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12
Pamlico County:
- Pamlico Community College
5049 NC 306 Highway South; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
Grantsboro, NC 28529
Pasquotank County:
- Kermit E White Center
1704 Weeksville Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Pender County:
- Topsail Elementary School
17385 US-17; Open
Hampstead, NC 28443
- Cape Fear Middle School
1886 NC-133; Open
Rocky Point, NC 28457
- Malpass Corners Elementary School
4992 Malpass Corner Rd.; Open
Burgaw, NC 28425
- Burgaw Middle School pet friendly
500 S Wright St. Open
Burgaw, NC 28425
Pitt County: Opening five shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. Additionally anticipate opening a Special Needs shelter for Pitt residents at the same time.
Sampson County:
- Clinton High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
340 Indian Town Rd.
Clinton, NC 28328
- Union Elementary School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
10400 Taylors Bridge Highway
Clinton, NC 28328
- Hobbton Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
12081 Hobbton Highway
Newton Grove, NC 28366
- Midway High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway
Dunn, NC 28366
- Lakewood High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm
245 Lakewood School Rd.
Salemburg, NC 28385
Scotland County:
- County High School
Opening Thursday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
- National Guard Armory
1520 South Main St.; Open
Laurinburg, NC 28352
Wake County:
- Knightdale High School; Open
100 Bryan Chalk Ln.
Knightdale, NC 27545
Wilson County:
- Fike High School
500 Harrison Dr N; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Wilson, NC 27893
To find a shelter, continuously check your local county’s website, or visit nc dating site, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1 800-RED CROSS.
Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter.
Download the Red Cross Emergency App – Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts for more than 35 different situations.Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.