12 Sep Red Cross and Community Partners Open Shelters Ahead of Florence

Red Cross and Community Partners Open Shelters Ahead of Florence

Red Cross and community partners are opening shelters across Eastern North Carolina in preparation of Hurricane Florence.

“As we watch the storm come closer to the East Coast, our thoughts are with our neighbors. The Red Cross stands ready to serve our community, and we encourage everyone to finalize their safety plans now,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Eastern NC.

Shelters will continue to open throughout the day. See the full list and how to get additional information below.

Red Cross and Community Partner Shelters:

Alamance County:

The Lamb’s Chapel

415 Roxoboro Rd.; Open

New River, NC 28450

Bertie County:

Bertie County Middle School

652 US 13N; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

Windsor, NC 27983

202 North Academy Street; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

Colerain, NC 27924

202 North Academy Street; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Colerain, NC 27924 West Bertie Elementary School

3734 Governors Rd.; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

Kelford, NC 27847

Beaufort County:

Washington High School

400 Slatestone Rd, Open

Washington, NC 27889

Bladen County:

West Bladen High (Medical Needs and pet friendly)

1600 NC 410 Hwy.; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon

Bladenboro, NC 28320

5600 NC 87 Hwy.; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon

Elizabethtown, NC 28337

9554 Johnsontown Road; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon

Elizabethtown, NC 28337

21451 NC Hwy 87 East; Opens Wednesday Sept. 12 at 12 noon

Riegelwood, NC 28456

Brunswick County:

South Brunswick High School

280 Cougar Rd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined

Southport, NC 28461

114 Scorpion Dr NE; Opening date/time – To Be Determined

Leland, NC 28451

550 Whiteville Rd NW; Opening date/time – To Be Determined

Shallotte, NC 28470

Chatham County:

Chatham Middle School

2025 S 2nd Avenue Ext.; Opens Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

Siler City, NC 27344

310 Northwood High School Rd.; Opens Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Craven County:

Havelock High School

101 Webb Blvd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined

Havelock, NC 28352

319 Neuse Forest Ave.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined

New Bern, NC 28560

4275 Martin Luther King Blvd.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined

New Bern, NC 28562

2000 Farm Life Ave.; Opening date/time – To Be Determined

Vanceboro, NC 28586

Cumberland County: Opening additional shelters Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

National Guard Armory

3555 Owen Dr.; Open

Fayetteville, NC 28306

Durham County:

Hillside High School

3727 Fayetteville Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Durham, NC 27707

8202 Stagville Rd; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Bahama, NC 27503

Franklin County:

National Guard Armory

200 S Bickett Blvd; Open

Louisburg, NC 27549

Halifax County:

National Guard Armory

1300 Junior High School Rd.; Open

Scotland Neck, NC 27847

Johnston County:

North Johnston Middle School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm

435 Oil Company Rd.

Micro, NC 27555

1600 North Wall St.

Benson, NC 27504

3935 Raleigh Rd.

Benson, NC 27504

Lee County:

National Guard Armory

2214 Nash St.; Open

Sanford, NC 27331

(Designated for coastal evacuees)

Lenoir County: Opening three shelters on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m. (Locations to be provided)

Martin County: Opening shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

Mecklenburg County: Opening five shelters Wednesday, Sept. 12. Two will open at 8 a.m., followed by two more at 12 noon, and the last one at 4 p.m.

Moore County:

Agricultural Building; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m.

707 Pinehurst Ave.

Carthage, NC 28327

Nash County:

Englewood Baptist Church; Open

1350 S Winstead Ave.

Rocky Mount, NC 27803

4279 Nash Central High Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.

Rocky Mount, NC 27804

6446 Southern Nash High Rd.

Bailey, NC 27807

New Hanover County:

Trask Middle School; Open

2900 N College Rd.

Wilmington, NC 28405

Onslow County: Opening two shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12

Pamlico County:

Pamlico Community College

5049 NC 306 Highway South; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

Grantsboro, NC 28529

Pasquotank County:

Kermit E White Center

1704 Weeksville Rd.; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Pender County:

Topsail Elementary School

17385 US-17; Open

Hampstead, NC 28443

1886 NC-133; Open

Rocky Point, NC 28457

4992 Malpass Corner Rd.; Open

Burgaw, NC 28425

500 S Wright St. Open

Burgaw, NC 28425

Pitt County: Opening five shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. Additionally anticipate opening a Special Needs shelter for Pitt residents at the same time.

Sampson County:

Clinton High School; Opens Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 1 pm

340 Indian Town Rd.

Clinton, NC 28328

10400 Taylors Bridge Highway

Clinton, NC 28328

12081 Hobbton Highway

Newton Grove, NC 28366

15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway

Dunn, NC 28366

245 Lakewood School Rd.

Salemburg, NC 28385

Scotland County:

County High School

Opening Thursday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

1520 South Main St.; Open

Laurinburg, NC 28352

Wake County:

Knightdale High School; Open

100 Bryan Chalk Ln.

Knightdale, NC 27545

Wilson County:

Fike High School

500 Harrison Dr N; Opening Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Wilson, NC 27893

To find a shelter, continuously check your local county’s website, or visit nc dating site, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1 800-RED CROSS.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter.

Download the Red Cross Emergency App – Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts for more than 35 different situations.Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.