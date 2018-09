11 Sep Power Outages: Who to Contact

Power Outages: Who to Contact

Save these numbers in your phones now!

Duke Energy

Report an outage: 800-419-6356 or text OUT to 57801

Receive outage notifications: Text REG to 57801.

free usa dating websites

Dominion

Report an outage: 866-366-4357

Outage map

Albemarle EMC

Report an outage: 1-800-274-2072

Outage map

Brunswick EMC

Report an outage: 1-800-682-5309

Website

Cape Hatteras

Report an outage: 1-800-511-9862

Website

Carteret-Craven

Report an outage: (252) 247-3107 OR 1-800-682-2217

Outage map

Central EMC

Report an outage: 1-877-766-6769 OR Text “PWR” to 800-446-7752 then text “OUT”

Outage map

Edgecombe-Martin

Report an outage: 1-800-690-0657

Outage map

Four County EMC

Report an outage: 888-368-7289

Outage map

Halifax EMC

Report an outage: 1-800-690-0522

Website

Jones-Onslow EMC

Report an outage: (910) 353-7117 OR (800) 681-4146

Outage map

Lumbee River EMC

Report an outage: 800-683-5571

Outage map

Pee Dee EMC

Report an outage: 1-800-693-0190

Outage map

Piedmont EMC

Report an outage: 1-800-449-2667 OR 1-800-222-3107

Outage map

Pitt & Greene EMC

Report an outage: (252) 753-8778

Website

Roanoke EMC

Report an outage: 1-800-358-9437 or text “OUTAGE” to 352667

Outage map

South River EMC

Report an outage: (910) 892-8071 OR 888-338-5530

Website

Tideland EMC

Report an outage: 800-882-1001

Outage map

Tri-County EMC

Report an outage: (919) 735-2611 OR 1-800-548-4869

Website

Wake EMC