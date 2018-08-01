13 Aug Pat McCrory speaks with Rick and Donna about opposition to proposed constitutional amendments

Pat McCrory speaks with Rick and Donna about opposition to proposed constitutional amendments

Former North Carolina governors Jim Hunt, Mike Easley, Beverly Perdue, Jim Martin and Pat McCrory gathered today express their opposition to two constitutional amendments that will go in front of voters this fall. These amendments would change the power to appoint judges and various other offices from the governor to the legislature.

The former governors believe these amendments would shred gubernatorial power and government checks and balances if approved.

Listen as Rick and Donna speak with former governor Pat McCrory about why he opposes these amendments.