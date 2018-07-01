11 Jul Marine Raider Memorial March

Marine Raider Memorial March

Posted at 21:39h in by admin in News

Rick and Donna interviewed Daniel Steinberg to discuss the Marine Raider Memorial March, a 900 mile march to honor Marines who died in a KC-130 Hercules aircraft crash in Laflore County, Mississippi on July 10, 2017.

The crash took place in transit to per-deployment training. The crew members were made up of seven US Marine Raiders and nine US Marine Aviators.

On the first anniversary of the training accident, a team of 30 Marine Raiders and Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Navy Corpsmen, will undertake an eleven-day ruck march spanning approximately 900 miles from the crash site near Itta Bena, MS to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The march, titled, the Marine Raider Memorial March will honor the Marines who died and symbolize bringing them back home on the voyage that they were unable to make.

The ruckers will be carrying a Marine Raider Flag, packs weighted by sand bags filled with soil from the crash site, and the American Flags that were draped over our fallen brothers by the first responders.

Upon completion of the Marine Raider Memorial March the soil will be used to plant a tree at a memorial service at the Marine Corps Special Operations Command aboard Camp Lejeune, NC.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit RuckingRaiders.com.