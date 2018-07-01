03 Jul July 4th Events

July 4th Events

Check out where to go in the Triangle for Fourth of July fun!

Apex

Olde Fashioned Fourth of July

Wednesday, July 4th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Historic Downtown Apex

Flag-raising, inflatables, face-painting, karaoke, parade of wheels, fire department splashdown

Free to attend. Might be cost for some activities.

Carrboro

Carrboro Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 9:30 a.m.

Carrboro Town Hall

At 10:50 a.m. the parade leaves from Weaver Street Market to the Town Hall. At the town hall starting at 9:30 a.m., enjoy activities, food, games and music.

Free

Cary

Cary Independence Eve Celebration

Tuesday, July 3rd, 6:30 p.m.

Cary Arts Center

The Cary Town Band, Applause!Cary Youth Theatre will be performing. This year the band presents its 30th annual pre-4th of July patriotic celebration saluting our military service personnel past and present who have helped secure our freedom and liberty. This year’s celebration will focus on the Declaration of Independence. There’ll be tunes from the times and other music recalling the document itself and the spirit of liberty it engendered.will be musically saluting the American flag, its history, and the musical works it has inspired.

Free

Cary Independence Day Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 7:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fred G. Metro Bond Park, Boathouse

Enjoy the fishing tournament, parade, and various activities. The activities start at 8 a.m.

Free

July Fourth at Booth Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 4th, 3 p.m.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Enjoy contests, magicians, scavenger hunts, and rides. The North Carolina Symphony will be performing. There will be a fireworks display at the end of the event.

Free but there will be a charge for some of the amusements.

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 7 p.m.

Kenan Memorial Stadium

Music performed by the Radio Jacks, watermelon eating contests, and fireworks at the end of the day.

Free, but donation suggested ($1/person, $5/family)

Clayton

Clayton’s Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 4 p.m.

Municipal Park

Join us every July 4th for our decades-old Independence Day Celebration in Municipal Park on West Stallings Street in Downtown Clayton. Activities start at 4 p.m. and include free family field games, free ice cream, free watermelon, a free hose-down by the Clayton Fire Department and a free concert. Also look out for food vendors, a cornhole tournament, inflatables and fair rides, bingo and raffles throughout the night. The fireworks shoot off at dark and often the live music, inflatables and rides will run another half hour after the show. That way, you can have more fun instead of sitting in traffic. Views of the fireworks from locations like Town Square and Horne Square (where you may have watched from in years past) are obscured. If you want to see all the fireworks – more shells than we’ve ever had before – and have all the fun, you’ve got to be at Municipal Park on July 4.

Durham

Children’s Independence Day Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 9:30 a.m.

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street, Durham

Bring the kids and celebrate the birth of our nation in this fun and patriotic parade. Come early to help your kids decorate their bikes, big wheels, tricycles, wagons, even strollers. Parade starts at 10:30 am.

Free

Durham Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, after the ballgame ends

Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Patriotic fireworks show immediately following the USA vs. Japan baseball game.

Free, but you should consider buying tickets to the baseball game to make sure you get in. This is strongly suggested.

Festival for the Eno

Wednesday, July 4th and Saturday, July 7th

West Point on the Eno, Durham City Park

Enjoy over 70 bands across 5 stages, crafts and artisans and more!

Buy Tickets.

Fuquay-Varina

Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 3rd, gates at 6 p.m., Spare Change plays at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at sundown

South Park

Food vendors, music, free rides for kids, splash pad 6 p.m. until sundown, and fireworks.

Free

Garner

Garner Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 3rd, 5 p.m.

Lake Benson Park

Celebrate Independence day with food, music, and inflatable games. The Embers and North Carolina Symphony will be performing. The event will end with a fireworks show.

Hillsborough

Hillsborough’s Independence Day Picnic

Sunday, July 1st, 11 a.m.

Eno River Farmers Market Pavilion

Live music by Glorifying Vine Sisters and more. Food trucks and family activities in River Park until 3 p.m.

Free

Holly Springs

Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 5th, 5 p.m.

Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park

A pet-friendly festival with food, games, crafts, activities, and live music. There will be a fireworks display at 9:15.

Free

Knightdale

Knightdale Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 5 p.m.

Knightdale Station Park

This celebration features food trucks, vendors, and kids’ activities, as well as a live performance by The Embers. There will be fireworks to close out the celebration.

Free

Morrisville

Morrisville Fireworks

Tuesday, July 3rd, 6 p.m.

Morrisville Community Park

Fireworks and food trucks. Bring blankets, chairs, and tents to watch the show.

Free, but bring money for the food trucks

Raleigh

Raleigh Fireworks

Wednesday, July 4th, 6 p.m.

PNC Arena

Raleigh’s fireworks have moved from Downtown to the PNC Arena. Gate open at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Free

Independence Day Celebration at the State Capitol

Wednesday, July 4th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NC State Capitol, 1 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh

This great Raleigh tradition includes a naturalization ceremony for new citizens, the reading of the Declaration of Independence and patriotic music by Raleigh Concert Band. It also features carriage rides, a couple of food trucks, and lots of free family-friendly activities, like quill writing, “Pie the Redcoat,” and a chance to dress up as a Revolutionary era citizen.

Free

Brier Creek Independence Day Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 7 p.m.

Brier Creek Commons

Games, bounce houses, prizes, and face painting. Ends with a fireworks display at dusk.

Joel Lane House Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joel Lane Museum House

The historic Joel Lane Museum House offers free admission on July 4th. Take a tour of the house, and enjoy historical activities.

Free

Independence Day Block Party at Neuse River Brewing Co.

Sunday, July 1st, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

518 Pershing Road, Raleigh

Free

The street between Neuse River Brewing and NIckelpoint Brewing will be shut down, providing safe passage between both breweries and plenty of fun along the way. There will be local vendors, live bands, food trucks, and events such as hatchet throwing, a hula hoop contest, and a popsicle eating contest. This year the event will benefit Cause for Paws. Live music by Heads Up Penny, Steel Drums with Vaughn Audain, The Midlife Crisis Band.

Rolesville

Rolesville Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th, 4:30 p.m.

Rolesville Ballfields

The parade begins at the Storage Drive (Thales Academy), and makes its way to the ballfields. At the ballfields, there will be music, food, and fun activities for all. At the end of the event, there will be a fireworks display.

Selma

Selma’s All-American Festival

Tuesday, July 3rd, 5 p.m.

Uptown Selma

A family-fun event featuring food, special events, a children’s area, and fireworks.

Free

Smithfield

Smithfield Independence Celebration

Sunday, July 1st, 6 p.m.

South Third Street, Historic Downtown Smithfield

Food vendors, water wars, and music by The Seaside Band. The celebration ends with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Fireworks Display

Tuesday, July 3rd, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest

The band, Crush, is performing, followed fireworks.

Free

Wake Forest Children’s Parade

Wednesday, July 4th, 10 a.m.

North Main Street

Children can ride their bikes, walk, or be pulled in a wagon along North Main Street.

Free

Arts and Games in the Park

Wednesday, July 4th, 11 a.m.

Holding Park, 133 West Owen Avenue

Inflatables, games, activities, crafts for kids

Free