03 Jul July 4th Events
Check out where to go in the Triangle for Fourth of July fun!
Apex
Olde Fashioned Fourth of July
Wednesday, July 4th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Historic Downtown Apex
Flag-raising, inflatables, face-painting, karaoke, parade of wheels, fire department splashdown
Free to attend. Might be cost for some activities.
Carrboro
Carrboro Fourth of July Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 9:30 a.m.
Carrboro Town Hall
At 10:50 a.m. the parade leaves from Weaver Street Market to the Town Hall. At the town hall starting at 9:30 a.m., enjoy activities, food, games and music.
Free
Cary
Cary Independence Eve Celebration
Tuesday, July 3rd, 6:30 p.m.
Cary Arts Center
The Cary Town Band, Applause!Cary Youth Theatre will be performing. This year the band presents its 30th annual pre-4th of July patriotic celebration saluting our military service personnel past and present who have helped secure our freedom and liberty. This year’s celebration will focus on the Declaration of Independence. There’ll be tunes from the times and other music recalling the document itself and the spirit of liberty it engendered.will be musically saluting the American flag, its history, and the musical works it has inspired.
Free
Cary Independence Day Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 7:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fred G. Metro Bond Park, Boathouse
Enjoy the fishing tournament, parade, and various activities. The activities start at 8 a.m.
Free
July Fourth at Booth Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 4th, 3 p.m.
Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Enjoy contests, magicians, scavenger hunts, and rides. The North Carolina Symphony will be performing. There will be a fireworks display at the end of the event.
Free but there will be a charge for some of the amusements.
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Fourth of July Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 7 p.m.
Kenan Memorial Stadium
Music performed by the Radio Jacks, watermelon eating contests, and fireworks at the end of the day.
Free, but donation suggested ($1/person, $5/family)
Clayton
Clayton’s Fourth of July Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 4 p.m.
Municipal Park
Join us every July 4th for our decades-old Independence Day Celebration in Municipal Park on West Stallings Street in Downtown Clayton. Activities start at 4 p.m. and include free family field games, free ice cream, free watermelon, a free hose-down by the Clayton Fire Department and a free concert. Also look out for food vendors, a cornhole tournament, inflatables and fair rides, bingo and raffles throughout the night. The fireworks shoot off at dark and often the live music, inflatables and rides will run another half hour after the show. That way, you can have more fun instead of sitting in traffic. Views of the fireworks from locations like Town Square and Horne Square (where you may have watched from in years past) are obscured. If you want to see all the fireworks – more shells than we’ve ever had before – and have all the fun, you’ve got to be at Municipal Park on July 4.
Durham
Children’s Independence Day Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 9:30 a.m.
Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street, Durham
Bring the kids and celebrate the birth of our nation in this fun and patriotic parade. Come early to help your kids decorate their bikes, big wheels, tricycles, wagons, even strollers. Parade starts at 10:30 am.
Free
Durham Fourth of July Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, after the ballgame ends
Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Patriotic fireworks show immediately following the USA vs. Japan baseball game.
Free, but you should consider buying tickets to the baseball game to make sure you get in. This is strongly suggested.
Festival for the Eno
Wednesday, July 4th and Saturday, July 7th
West Point on the Eno, Durham City Park
Enjoy over 70 bands across 5 stages, crafts and artisans and more!
Buy Tickets.
Fuquay-Varina
Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 3rd, gates at 6 p.m., Spare Change plays at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at sundown
South Park
Food vendors, music, free rides for kids, splash pad 6 p.m. until sundown, and fireworks.
Free
Garner
Garner Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 3rd, 5 p.m.
Lake Benson Park
Celebrate Independence day with food, music, and inflatable games. The Embers and North Carolina Symphony will be performing. The event will end with a fireworks show.
Hillsborough
Hillsborough’s Independence Day Picnic
Sunday, July 1st, 11 a.m.
Eno River Farmers Market Pavilion
Live music by Glorifying Vine Sisters and more. Food trucks and family activities in River Park until 3 p.m.
Free
Holly Springs
Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 5th, 5 p.m.
Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park
A pet-friendly festival with food, games, crafts, activities, and live music. There will be a fireworks display at 9:15.
Free
Knightdale
Knightdale Fourth of July Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 5 p.m.
Knightdale Station Park
This celebration features food trucks, vendors, and kids’ activities, as well as a live performance by The Embers. There will be fireworks to close out the celebration.
Free
Morrisville
Morrisville Fireworks
Tuesday, July 3rd, 6 p.m.
Morrisville Community Park
Fireworks and food trucks. Bring blankets, chairs, and tents to watch the show.
Free, but bring money for the food trucks
Raleigh
Raleigh Fireworks
Wednesday, July 4th, 6 p.m.
PNC Arena
Raleigh’s fireworks have moved from Downtown to the PNC Arena. Gate open at 6 p.m. and fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Free
Independence Day Celebration at the State Capitol
Wednesday, July 4th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NC State Capitol, 1 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh
This great Raleigh tradition includes a naturalization ceremony for new citizens, the reading of the Declaration of Independence and patriotic music by Raleigh Concert Band. It also features carriage rides, a couple of food trucks, and lots of free family-friendly activities, like quill writing, “Pie the Redcoat,” and a chance to dress up as a Revolutionary era citizen.
Free
Brier Creek Independence Day Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 7 p.m.
Brier Creek Commons
Games, bounce houses, prizes, and face painting. Ends with a fireworks display at dusk.
Joel Lane House Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Joel Lane Museum House
The historic Joel Lane Museum House offers free admission on July 4th. Take a tour of the house, and enjoy historical activities.
Free
Independence Day Block Party at Neuse River Brewing Co.
Sunday, July 1st, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
518 Pershing Road, Raleigh
Free
The street between Neuse River Brewing and NIckelpoint Brewing will be shut down, providing safe passage between both breweries and plenty of fun along the way. There will be local vendors, live bands, food trucks, and events such as hatchet throwing, a hula hoop contest, and a popsicle eating contest. This year the event will benefit Cause for Paws. Live music by Heads Up Penny, Steel Drums with Vaughn Audain, The Midlife Crisis Band.
Rolesville
Rolesville Fourth of July Parade and Celebration
Wednesday, July 4th, 4:30 p.m.
Rolesville Ballfields
The parade begins at the Storage Drive (Thales Academy), and makes its way to the ballfields. At the ballfields, there will be music, food, and fun activities for all. At the end of the event, there will be a fireworks display.
Selma
Selma’s All-American Festival
Tuesday, July 3rd, 5 p.m.
Uptown Selma
A family-fun event featuring food, special events, a children’s area, and fireworks.
Free
Smithfield
Smithfield Independence Celebration
Sunday, July 1st, 6 p.m.
South Third Street, Historic Downtown Smithfield
Food vendors, water wars, and music by The Seaside Band. The celebration ends with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Wake Forest
Wake Forest Fireworks Display
Tuesday, July 3rd, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest
The band, Crush, is performing, followed fireworks.
Free
Wake Forest Children’s Parade
Wednesday, July 4th, 10 a.m.
North Main Street
Children can ride their bikes, walk, or be pulled in a wagon along North Main Street.
Free
Arts and Games in the Park
Wednesday, July 4th, 11 a.m.
Holding Park, 133 West Owen Avenue
Inflatables, games, activities, crafts for kids
Free