Interview: US Attorney Robert Higdon on the Take Back North Carolina Initiative

Listen as Rick and Donna interview Robert Higdon, US Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, about the Take Back North Carolina Initiative.

The Take Back North Carolina Initiative is a new initiative to combat violent and drug crime. The initiative aims to use the federal court system’s resources to fight crime and focus on the opioid epidemic in our area.