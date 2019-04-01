17 Apr Interview: Dr. Bill Ingram on Durham Tech’s New Culinary Arts program

Interview: Dr. Bill Ingram on Durham Tech’s New Culinary Arts program

Durham Tech has an exciting new program slated to begin this fall, and Durham Tech President Dr. Bill Ingram speaks with Donna about all the details of it!

A brand new Culinary Arts program will be starting soon at the American Tobacco Campus and Dr. Ingram explains why this area is the perfect spot for the program saying, “The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham had been in the Tobacco Campus for a number of years, and they closed up shop at the end of December, and we realized that was an ideal location for our Culinary Program which he had been exploring for some time…I think it’s a great location because it’s really the entrepreneurial hub for Downtown Durham, and I think restaurant owners and operators are, at their heart, entrepreneurs.”

He also talks about the evolution of their Culinary program, especially in a time of the food scene growing in the area, and how it will cater to the evolving needs of education, “We’ll be adding several components to not only culinary specifically, but the Hospitality industry. We’ll be helping people learn how to work in the backend of the house, in the kitchen, and food preparation…but also Restaurant Management, working in the front of the house, to actually operate a restaurant” says Dr. Ingram.

Dr. Ingram describes how Durham Tech is different in the way that it focuses on talent development and economic mobility and growth for students. This preparation allows their students to be ready for today’s jobs and tomorrow’s careers. Durham Tech also has great relationships with the hospitality industry, which creates a level of communication to thoroughly know and understand the needs of a restaurant workforce and create opportunities to work with graduates.

Whether you’re looking for growth or a career change, check out the new Culinary Program at Durham Tech starting this fall, registration is now open!