WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Hurricane Matthew: How You Can Help
News Talk that Matters. Providing news, traffic and information to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
WPTF, WPTF FM, 680 WPTF, News Talk, NewsRadio 680, We Protect The Family, News, Information, Traffic, Weather, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, The Triangle
17205
post-template-default,single,single-post,postid-17205,single-format-standard,ajax_fade,page_not_loaded,boxed,,qode-title-hidden,qode-theme-ver-9.1.3,wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.11.2.1,vc_responsive

12 Oct Hurricane Matthew: How You Can Help

Posted at 15:52h in News by admin

fooddrive_dl

Virtual Food Drive

We’ve partnered with the Food Bank of NC to host a Virtual Food Drive to help our neighbors without food, water and basic supplies due to Hurricane Matthew.

For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can provide five meals. Please help the Food Bank serve those who have been seriously impacted by this storm.

Click here to donate now.

Donate

American Red Cross: Donate online at RedCross.org.

Engine Masters: Donate water and non-perishables at Engine Masters through 10/22. Located at 116 E. Dabney Drive in Henderson and 12243 Capital Blvd in Wake Forest.

Salvation Army: Donate by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text STORM to 51555 or donate online.

Sprint in Wake Forest: Donate canned goods on 10/18 – 10/19.

Advertiser Directory | Advertise with Us

Closings, Delays and Emergency Information.

View School/Business Closings/Delays, Road Closures, and other information related to Hurricane Matthew. Click Here.