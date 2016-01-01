12 Oct Hurricane Matthew: How You Can Help
Virtual Food Drive
We’ve partnered with the Food Bank of NC to host a Virtual Food Drive to help our neighbors without food, water and basic supplies due to Hurricane Matthew.
For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can provide five meals. Please help the Food Bank serve those who have been seriously impacted by this storm.
Donate
American Red Cross: Donate online at RedCross.org.
Engine Masters: Donate water and non-perishables at Engine Masters through 10/22. Located at 116 E. Dabney Drive in Henderson and 12243 Capital Blvd in Wake Forest.
Salvation Army: Donate by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text STORM to 51555 or donate online.
Sprint in Wake Forest: Donate canned goods on 10/18 – 10/19.
Closings, Delays and Emergency Information.
View School/Business Closings/Delays, Road Closures, and other information related to Hurricane Matthew. Click Here.