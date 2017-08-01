29 Aug Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help
Hurricane Harvey left historic flooding and destruction across Texas. Here are some ways to help those affected by the storm:
Send a Text to Help
The Red Cross: Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.
The United Way: Text 41444 to UWFLOOD to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.
Donate Online
Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services: Donate online or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to help.
Catholic Charities USA: Donate online here
Austin Pets Alive: Donate online here.
Texas Diaper Bank: Donate online here
Americares: Donate online here
Convoy of Hope: Donate online here
Direct Relief: Donate online here
Operation Blessing: Donate online here
Samaritan’s Purse: Donate online here
Safe the Children: Donate online here