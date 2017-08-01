WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help
29 Aug Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help

29 Aug

Harvey

Hurricane Harvey left historic flooding and destruction across Texas. Here are some ways to help those affected by the storm:

Send a Text to Help

The Red Cross: Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.

The United Way: Text 41444 to UWFLOOD to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

Donate Online

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services: Donate online or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to help.

Catholic Charities USA:  Donate online here

Austin Pets Alive: Donate online here.

Texas Diaper Bank: Donate online here

Americares: Donate online here

Convoy of Hope: Donate online here

Direct Relief: Donate online here

Operation Blessing: Donate online here

Samaritan’s Purse: Donate online here

Safe the Children: Donate online here