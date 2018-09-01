15 Sep Hurricane Florence: How To Help

Hurricane Florence: How To Help

Hurricane Florence has caused massive flooding across the state. Here are some ways you can help those affected by the storm.

American Red Cross

Donate to the American Red Cross to help victims of Florence. Donate here.

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC serves a network of more than 800 partner agencies such as soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and programs for children and adults through distribution centers in Durham, Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh, the Sandhills (Southern Pines) and Wilmington.

In addition to non-perishable foods, their most needed disaster relief items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, deodorant, bleach, gloves, masks, cleaning solution, mops, disinfectant wipes, trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, diapers, wipes.

Learn more or donate online at foodbankcenc.org.

North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund will support nonprofits with programs that help hurricane victims in our state. All funds raised for the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund will go directly to nonprofit organizations serving the needs of local individuals and communities in the impacted areas of North Carolina.

No portion of the funds raised will be used for the Foundation’s administrative or operational expenses. The Foundation will also encourage this practice among local recipient agencies.

Donations can be made online through the NCCF website. Checks can be mailed to NCCF at 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Please designate your gift for “Disaster Relief” or include a contribution form. Please call 919-828-4387 or 800-532-1349 if you need assistance with donations. All gifts are tax-deductible.

Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief will be helping homeowners recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence.

You can donate online or by mail. Send to: Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607

Task Force 75

GoFundMe has verified this campaign for Task Force 75, a team of veterans that have brought boats and supplies to Wilmington, NC to help with search and rescue operations for both people and animals.

United Way of Coastal Carolina

United Way of Coastal Carolina has announced the creation of the United Way of Coastal Carolina Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund (#florencefundatuwcc). Contributions to this local Fund will be used by United Way of Coastal Carolina to address the immediate and long-term recovery needs of communities most affected by Hurricane Florence. In addition, the Fund will be utilized to help United Way’s community impact partners that serve hurricane affected individuals and families who are already vulnerable — struggling to meet their most basic needs.

100% of the contributions to this Fund will be used by the local United Way in Carteret, Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties to address recovery needs in communities that have been declared disaster areas.

Donations to the United Way of Coastal Carolina Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund can be made online at unitedwaycoastalnc.org.

Only Donate to Reputable Nonprofits and Charities

Regardless of the organization you choose to support, be sure that they are legitimate organizations so that you can ensure that your money is going to help victims of the storm.

Charity Navigator’s comprehensive list highlights organizations that focus on general aid and relief; medical services; animal care and services; financial relief for families; and, food hunger and relief.

