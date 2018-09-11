11 Sep Hurricane Florence: Helpful Apps and Smartphone Tips

Hurricane Florence: Helpful Apps and Smartphone Tips

Charge those phones and tablets – you’re going to need them! Here are some helpful apps and tips to help you through the storm.

Helpful Apps

These apps will help you connect with friends and family and emergency resources:

Facebook Safety Check: You can mark yourself safe on this Facebook app to let family and friends know you are OK. You can also check on your family and friends.

Gas Buddy: See who has gas and the lowest prices.

ICE Standard: The ICE Medical App lets you put your emergency medical contact Information on a smartphone.

Life360: If you are evacuating, this app can let family and friends know where you are. Life360 will track your movements and automatically send texts to those you chose to share that information with.

Nextdoor: Nextdoor connects you with people in your neighborhood so you can check on your neighbors and get updates from those in surrounding areas.

Ready NC App – Stay up to date on weather conditions, traffic conditions, shelters, evacuations, and more.

Red Cross Apps: There are several apps hosted by the Red Cross including first aid apps for humans and pets. A Red Cross app also downloads information to your phone so you can access it even when cellphone towers are down.

Zello: Zello can convert your phone into a sort of walkie-talkie or two-way radio. You must have a WiFi connection to use it. You can instantly send voice messages or photos.

For Android users, additional hurricane apps are available from a collection at the Google Play store.

Helpful Tips