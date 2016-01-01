26 Apr Election Coverage – April 26th Primaries
Posted at 02:07h in News
The Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island Republican and Democratic Primaries take place on Tuesday, April 26th.
Tune into wall-to-wall coverage from CBS Radio News National Correspondent Dan Raviv beginning at when the polls close at 8pm – 11pm.
He’ll be joined by CBS News Correspondents Barry Bagnato, Steve Dorsey and Steve Futterman with Political Consultant Leonard Steinhorn and Polling Analyst Fred Backus.