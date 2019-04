Carolina Newsmakers: Mark Johnson, Superintendent of Public Instruction for North Carolina

Mark Johnson, Superintendent of Public Instruction for North Carolina, voices his opinion on the biggest issues facing North Carolina when it comes to educating our K-12 students in this episode of Carolina Newsmakers.

30 Minute Version

Full Version

