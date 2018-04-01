11 Apr Advance Health Care Directives

Advance Health Care Directives

Rick and Donna Martinez speak with Ken Burgess, health care attorney at Poyner Spruill, and Julie Henry, of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, about the importance of Advance Health Care Directives.

Free Advance Care Planning Workshop – April 14th at the North Carolina Healthcare Association in Cary.

The North Carolina Bar Association, NC Partnership for Compassionate Care, Community Partners and local attorneys are providing information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and health care providers, and to execute written advance directives (Health Care Power of Attorney and living will) in accordance with North Carolina state laws.

– Have you named someone to speak for you in the event you cannot speak for yourself?

– Have you told your loved ones and healthcare providers what your wishes are for end of life care?

– Have you documented your wishes in the form of advance directives?

If not, this FREE GotPlans? workshop is for you!

Sign up or learn more via eventbrite.com.