17 May Win A Trip to Charlottesville, VA

CharlottesvilleGet Outdoors for the Summer in Beautiful Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia!

Enter for your chance to win a two night stay, passes for Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, passes to James Monroe’s Highlands, passes to the Museum at Michie Tavern, and a $250 gift card for use towards travel, meals, attractions and fun outdoor activities.

Then, listen June 19th to see if you’ve won!

 

Charlottesville

Package provided by the Charlottesville Albemarle County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

No purchase is necessary. Must be 18 years of age or older. Submissions must be entered by midnight on June 18, 2017. View contest rules.

 

 

 