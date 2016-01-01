Listen during the Triangle’s Morning News with Patrick Johnson for the Genius Quiz and your chance to win a prize from Wild Birds Unlimited! You could win a $25 gift card (on 12/14 and 12/19) or Bird Seed Gingerbread Men (on 12/20)!

When you hear the cue to call, be the first caller with the correct answer at 919-860-9783.

This holiday season, gift the gift of nature.

Choose from beautiful stained glass, seed feeders, squirrel proof feeders and more at Wild Birds Unlimited. Great gifts for teachers or neighbors!

Or grab some Bird Seed Gingerbread Men! One of Oprah’s Hot Gifts this year!

Visit Wild Birds Unlimited in Raleigh or Cary.

View Contest Rules