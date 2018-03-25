WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Enter to Win: A Wild Birds Unlimited Complete Nesting System
10 Mar Enter to Win: A Wild Birds Unlimited Complete Nesting System

Use the form below and enter for your chance to win a complete nesting station from Wild Birds Unlimited in Raleigh and Cary!

It’s nesting season for our local songbirds! What do Bluebirds, Wrens, and Chickadees look for when picking a nesting box? Their top concern is safety!

The nesting station includes a nesting box, with special doors that open for cleaning and viewing, a strong base, and baffle to keep the squirrels away.

 

 

Deadline to enter is midnight on Sunday, March 25, 2018. View Contest Rules

 